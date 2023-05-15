Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 prices go up by this much

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 15, 2023

Royal Enfield has hiked the price of Super Meteor 650  by roughly 6,000 

The price hike applies top all three variants of the bike

RE Super Meteor 650 now starts at 3,54,398 for the Astral variant

 Interstellar variant is now priced at 3,69,622

 Check product page

The top-end Celestial variant now costs 3,84,845 (ex-showroom)

The bike is powered by a 648 cc, parallel-twin engine

It puts out 46 bhp and a peak torque output of 52.3 Nm 

It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch

Braking duties are performed by a 320 mm disc in the front
Royal Enfield is currently working on several new motorcycles. For more...
Click Here