Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 prices go up by this much

Royal Enfield has hiked the price of Super Meteor 650 by roughly ₹6,000
The price hike applies top all three variants of the bike
RE Super Meteor 650 now starts at ₹3,54,398 for the Astral variant
Interstellar variant is now priced at ₹3,69,622
The top-end Celestial variant now costs ₹3,84,845 (ex-showroom)
The bike is powered by a 648 cc, parallel-twin engine
It puts out 46 bhp and a peak torque output of 52.3 Nm
It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch
Braking duties are performed by a 320 mm disc in the front