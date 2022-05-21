Ola Electric S1 Pro scooter price hiked as EV maker opens fresh purchase window

Ola S1 Pro electric scooter was launched at a price of ₹ ₹ 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom) on August 15 last year. This is the first price hike to be implemented by the EV maker.

Ola Electric has hiked the price of its flagship electric scooter S1 Pro. The electric two-wheeler manufacturer has opened its third purchase window from today, which revealed the new price of the S1 Pro electric scooter. Ola has hiked the price of the S1 Pro by ₹10,000. However, the EV maker has not shared any reason behind the hike as of yet. The new price of Ola Electric S1 Pro is now ₹1.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

Ola S1 Pro electric scooter was launched at a price of ₹ ₹1.30 lakh (ex-showroom) on August 15 last year. This is the first price hike to be implemented by the EV maker.

Ola Electric has announced a new purchase window, its third since launch, for all the prospective customers. The purchase window will remain open over the weekend. The EV maker has already started test ride camps in five cities across India. Ola said that all customers who have booked the electric scooters will be intimated by the EV maker via email.

Ola Electric's S1 Pro comes with a real-world mileage claim of 131 kms (ARAI range of 185 kms under ideal conditions). The e-scooter has a top speed of 115 kmph and can go from stationary to 100 kmph in three seconds.

The popularity of the S1 Pro model has helped Ola Electric to leapfrog from being greenhorns to become the number one manufacturer of electric scooters in less than a year. In April, Ola Electric registered its best month so far in terms of sales with 12,683 units delivered. Ola managed to overtake segment leader Hero Electric, registering a month-on-month growth of nearly 40 percent.

Ola is also the fastest EV maker to hit 10,000 monthly sales figures in India. However, during the same month, Ola Electric had to recall 1,441 units of its electric scooters due to a fire incident in Pune.

