Norton Motorcycles launches new V4SV, gets rear view camera and more

Norton Motorcycle gets an auto-brightness adjusting colour TFT screen, dual-pod LED headlamps lights, carbon fibre fuel tank with Kevlar covering.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Jun 2022, 04:23 PM
Noton Motorcycles has launched an all-new iteration of the V4SV motorcycle, at a price of GBP 44,000, which is equivalent to 41.47 lakh. The British motorcycle manufacturer claims that it has been designed and produced in-house and comes with a host of features, which include full LED lighting, a six-inch colour TFT display with auto brightness adjustment and a rear view camera as well.

Available in two different colour options - Carbon and Manx Silver, the new Norton V4SV comes retaining a similar design as its predecessor. The Manx Silver paint theme features silver bodywork with red and carbon pinstripes. The other variant coloured in Carbon, on the other hand, comes with an exposed carbon fibre bodywork finish and carbon fibre BST wheels in order to reduce weight.

This fully-faired premium motorcycle gets design elements such as a twin-pod headlamp cluster, tinted windscreen, a chunky and muscular fuel tank, rider-only saddle, single-sided swingarm and a side-slung exhaust pipe.

The motorcycle claims to come with full carbon fibre bodywork. It gets a 15-litre capacity carbon fibre fuel tank positioned under the seat ensuring a long range. A very interesting element fact about the bike is that its fuel tank gets Kevlar reinforcement, the material that is used for making bulletproof vests. The bike also sports billet footrests and pedals.

The power source for the performance motorcycle is a 1,200cc, liquid-cooled, 72-degree V4 engine. This engine promises to churn out 185 bhp at 12,500 rpm and 125 Nm of peak torque at 9,000 rpm. The bike brand is yet to reveal the acceleration and top speed details of the new V4SV. The transmission system of this model comes equipped with a bidirectional quick-shifter and an auto blipper system.

It sports a range of technology-aided features. The electronic rider aids of the bike include a six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit, lean-sensitive traction control, ABS, keyless ignition system with an electronic steering lock. The motorcycle sports three different engine modes - Wet, Road and Sport.

Speaking about the new motorcycle, Robert Hentschel, CEO of Norton Motorcycles, said that two years ago, Norton inherited the V4 - a bike imagined on the track but born for the road. "Over the last 18 months, we have worked tirelessly putting this machine through our new world-class facilities in Solihull to proudly deliver on our promise to Norton owners," he further added.

First Published Date: 16 Jun 2022, 04:12 PM IST
TAGS: Norton Norton Motorcycle Norton V4SV
