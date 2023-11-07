MS Dhoni adds the Jawa 42 Bobber with a customised colour to his collection

MS Dhoni’s love for cars and motorcycles is very much known and the cricketer is often spotted in his hometown Ranchi, Jharkhand, taking his prized possessions out for a spin. With a dedicated garage to his massive collection of cars and motorcycles, the former Indian cricket team skipper has now added the Jawa 42 Bobber to his collection with a customised colour scheme. The Jawa 42 Bobber is priced at ₹2.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

MS Dhoni’s Jawa 42 Bobber is finished in a special jade/bottle green paint scheme with golden pinstripes running across the fuel tank, front and rear mudguards, as well as the side panel. The motorcycle also gets a customised seat. The 42 Bobber is a single-seater, which makes it rather special aesthetically and the only one in its segment.

The Jawa 42 Bobber is powered by a 334 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine tuned for 29.5 bhp and 32.74 Nm

Going by the images, the Jawa 42 Bobber appears to be a gift from a leading manufacturer of Polymer Pipes and Fittings, Skipper. MS Dhoni was announced as the brand ambassador for Skipper Pipes in March this year, alongside West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle. The Jawa 42 Bobber is one of the more accessible bobber-styled motorcycles on sale.

The 42 Bobber draws power from the 334 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 29.5 bhp and 32.74 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The motorcycle gets 35 mm telescopic front forks and a gas-filled monoshock at the rear with a 7-step adjustable preload. Braking performance comes from a 280 mm front single disc with a 240 mm disc at the rear. The bike gets dual-channel ABS as standard. The 42 Bobber rides on a 100/90 18-inch front and 140/70 17-inch rear wheel setup.

The new Jawa 42 Bobber is an addition to a rather extensive collection of cars and motorcycles in Dhoni's garage

While Dhoni has retired from international cricket, the player has been active in the Indian Premier League with Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The team won the 2023 IPL season and Dhoni is yet to confirm if he will be returning for the 2024 season. With regard to Dhoni's massive car and bike collection, it managed to stun legendary cricketers Venkatesh Prasad and Sunil Joshi recently. The cricketer is also a brand ambassador for TVS Motor Company.

