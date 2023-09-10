2023 Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror debuts as top-of-the-line version

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Sep 10, 2023

It is priced at 2.25 lakh (ex-showroom) and its bookings have been opened at authorized dealerships

Apart from cosmetic changes, the OEM has refined and retuned the engine

The 42 Bobber Black Mirror gets a chrome fuel tank to enhance  its look

 The bike gets alloy wheels that are finished in dual-tone and are wrapped in tubeless tyres

 Check product page

The side panel is finished in black and spells out '42 Bobber'

The engine is the same 334cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor

It puts out 29.49 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 32.7 Nm 

The gearbox on duty is a six-speed gearbox that now gets slip and assist clutch

The size of the throttle body has been increased from 33 mm to 38 mm
 For detailed report...
Click Here