2023 Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror debuts as top-of-the-line version

It is priced at ₹2.25 lakh (ex-showroom) and its bookings have been opened at authorized dealerships
Apart from cosmetic changes, the OEM has refined and retuned the engine
The 42 Bobber Black Mirror gets a chrome fuel tank to enhance its look
The bike gets alloy wheels that are finished in dual-tone and are wrapped in tubeless tyres
The side panel is finished in black and spells out '42 Bobber'
The engine is the same 334cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor
It puts out 29.49 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 32.7 Nm
The gearbox on duty is a six-speed gearbox that now gets slip and assist clutch
The size of the throttle body has been increased from 33 mm to 38 mm