MotoGP Bharat 2023: Honda’s Marc Marquez unveils new helmet specially designed for Indian GP

Repsol Honda Team rider Marc Marquez unveiled his new helmet ahead of the maiden Indian GP scheduled this weekend. The former MotoGP world champion arrived in India earlier today amidst visa woes that delayed his arrival. Speaking at the first press conference at the Indian GP, the Spaniard spoke about looking forward to riding at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) tomorrow.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 21 Sep 2023, 20:45 PM
Marc Marquez Helmet India
Marc Marquez's new helmet celebrates the vibrant Indian culture with its colours and also gets the tri-colour, making it even more special
Marc Marquez's new helmet celebrates the vibrant Indian culture with its colours and also gets the tri-colour, making it even more special

Marc Marquez’s new Shoei helmet gets a vibrant colour scheme, representing the vibrant Indian culture. It also features the Indian tri-colour further giving it a unique touch compared to the helmet designed used by the rider in other races. The specially designed helmet certainly celebrates the maiden Indian GP, which kicks off with the practice session on Friday, September 22.

Also Read : MotoGP Bharat 2023: Riders welcomed to India with a flash mob, dance to Nattu Nattu

The MotoGP riders also said concerns about track safety have been resolved after arriving in India

Marquez comes to India after the testing session at Misano. Elaborating on the same during the press conference, the rider said that the Honda race bike remained the same in terms of specifications but the new track would make for an interesting playing field for the riders. The BIC has been repurposed for MotoGP duties (originally designed as an F1 circuit) and this will be the very first time MotoGP riders will have their hand on the circuit. This should level the playing field for the riders, making for an even more interesting race weekend.

Earlier in the day, Marc Marquez went around the circuit with former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina, interestingly on a Royal Enfield Classic 350 with a sidecar.

The Grand Prix of India will begin with the practice session on Friday with the riders getting the first taste of the circuit, followed by the qualifying and sprint race on Saturday. The main race is scheduled at 3.30 pm (IST) on Sunday, September 24.

First Published Date: 21 Sep 2023, 20:45 PM IST
TAGS: Motorsport MotoGP Bharat 2023 MotoGP Bharat MotoGP MotoGP 2023 Indian GP

