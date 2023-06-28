Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Two Wheelers Triumph Street 400 And Scrambler 400 X Bookings Open

Triumph Street 400 and Scrambler 400 X bookings open

Triumph recently unveiled the Street 400 and Scrambler 400 X in the global market. The motorcycles will be launched in the Indian market on 5th July and will be made by Bajaj Auto. Now, Triumph India has announced that they have started accepting pre-bookings for the new motorcycles. The token amount is 2,000 and it can be done online.

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 28 Jun 2023, 12:27 PM
Follow us on:
The Street 400 is a roadster whereas the Scrambler 400 X is a scrambler.
First Published Date: 28 Jun 2023, 12:27 PM IST
TAGS: Triumph India Triumph Scrambler 400 X Street 400
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS