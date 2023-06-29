HT Auto
In pics: Triumph Scrambler 400 X will be made by Bajaj Auto

Triumph Scrambler 400 X uses the same engine as the Speed 400.
By: HT Auto Desk
29 Jun 2023, 16:50 PM
Triumph has unveiled the Scrambler 400 X and the Street 400 globally. The motorcycles will be launching in the Indian market soon. Triumph has already started accepting bookings of both the motorcycles.
Triumph has unveiled the Scrambler 400 X and the Street 400 globally. The motorcycles will be launching in the Indian market soon. Triumph has already started accepting bookings of both the motorcycles.
Both motorcycles will be manufacturer by Bajaj Auto in Chakan. The Scrambler 400 X will be prices slightly higher than the Speed 400. The design of the Scrambler 400 X takes inspiration from the Scrambler 900 and Scrambler 1200.
Both motorcycles will be manufacturer by Bajaj Auto in Chakan. The Scrambler 400 X will be prices slightly higher than the Speed 400. The design of the Scrambler 400 X takes inspiration from the Scrambler 900 and Scrambler 1200.
It comes with a digital instrument that shows various information with an analogue speedometer. There is no Bluetooth connectivity on offer. Other features on offer are an immobiliser, switchable traction control and ride-by-wire throttle. Because it is a scrambler, Triumph is offering a switchable ABS as well.
It comes with a digital instrument that shows various information with an analogue speedometer. There is no Bluetooth connectivity on offer. Other features on offer are an immobiliser, switchable traction control and ride-by-wire throttle. Because it is a scrambler, Triumph is offering a switchable ABS as well.

Despite using the same underpinnings, the Scrambler 400 X is quite different than the Speed 400. It gets a 19-inch alloy wheel in the front and a 17-inch unit at the rear. There are dual-purpose tyres on offer as well. 
Despite using the same underpinnings, the Scrambler 400 X is quite different than the Speed 400. It gets a 19-inch alloy wheel in the front and a 17-inch unit at the rear. There are dual-purpose tyres on offer as well. 
The scrambler gets a handlebar brace,  a longer front mudguard. headlamp grille, radiator guard, sumpguard and handguards as well. There are also several accessories on offer.
The scrambler gets a handlebar brace,  a longer front mudguard. headlamp grille, radiator guard, sumpguard and handguards as well. There are also several accessories on offer.
All the lighting elements on the Scrambler 400 X are LED units. They go with the neo-retro design language that Triumph is going for. There is also a sculpted fuel tank and triangular engine casing just like there is on every Triumph motorcycle.
All the lighting elements on the Scrambler 400 X are LED units. They go with the neo-retro design language that Triumph is going for. There is also a sculpted fuel tank and triangular engine casing just like there is on every Triumph motorcycle.
The Scrambler 400 X will be positioned above the Speed 400 in Triumph's line up.
The Scrambler 400 X will be positioned above the Speed 400 in Triumph's line up.
The Scrambler X 400 gets a twin-pod exhaust as opposed to a single-piece unit found on the Speed 400. The engine uses a chain drive to transfer the power to the rear wheel. 
The Scrambler X 400 gets a twin-pod exhaust as opposed to a single-piece unit found on the Speed 400. The engine uses a chain drive to transfer the power to the rear wheel. 
Powering the Scrambler 400 is an all-new TR-series engine. It is a fuel-injected, liquid-cooled engine with a cubic capacity of 398.15 cc. It produces  39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 37.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.
Powering the Scrambler 400 is an all-new TR-series engine. It is a fuel-injected, liquid-cooled engine with a cubic capacity of 398.15 cc. It produces  39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 37.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.
Triumph is using a new perimeter frame with a bolt-on sub-frame that is suspended by 43mm upside-down Big Piston forks in the front and a gas-charged monoshock at the rear with pre-load adjustment. There is 150 mm of travel at both ends.
Triumph is using a new perimeter frame with a bolt-on sub-frame that is suspended by 43mm upside-down Big Piston forks in the front and a gas-charged monoshock at the rear with pre-load adjustment. There is 150 mm of travel at both ends.
First Published Date: 29 Jun 2023, 16:50 PM IST
TAGS: Triumph India Triumph Scrambler 400 X

