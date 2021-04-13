KTM 1290 Super Duke RR sold out in less than an hour

KTM recently revealed the new limited-edition 'RR' version of its flagship super-naked roadster motorcycle - 1290 Super Duke RR. All the 500 units of the motorcycle have been sold out completely in just 48 minutes of going on sale digitally. However, the company has also added a waiting list option for the customers who are still interested in the bike and are willing to take a chance in case any of the existing bookings get cancelled.

(Also Read: KTM reveals new 1290 Super Adventure R for 2021)

Thanks to the lightweight carbon-fibre body panels including the sub-frame, lightweight lithium-ion battery and forged wheels, the new RR-spec version of the KTM's naked roadster tips the scales at 180 kg. At this weight, it is close to 9 kg lighter than the regular Super Duke R model.

At the heart of the bike sits a 1,301 cc engine that is responsible for delivering 180 bhp of maximum power and 140 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes married to a 6-speed gearbox. Thanks to the low weight and high engine output, the bike sports an impressive 1:1 power-to-weight ratio.

It also adorns some very high-spec equipment in the from of fully-adjustable WP APEX PRO 7548 Close Cartridge fork at the front and APEX PRO 7746 rear shock.

(Also Read: KTM RC390 de-listed from company website. New-gen model incoming?)

While KTM retails the smaller Duke 200, 390 and the 790 (now discontinued) bikes in India, the 1290 SuperDuke R is yet to arrive in India officially. Meanwhile, the Austrian motorcycle maker is gearing up to launch the new-gen RC390 in India. The current-gen model has already been discontinued from the company site and will soon be replaced by the new-gen model in the next few weeks.