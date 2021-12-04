Kawasaki plans to launch three electric and hybrid bikes in 2022

As the automotive world is advancing towards greener mobility, electric vehicles are finding an increasing footprint in both cars and two-wheelers segments. Besides the car manufacturers, two-wheeler majors too are working on a wide range of zero-emission products. Premium Japanese bike manufacturer Kawasaki is no different from the lot.

Kawasaki at the EICMA 2021 in Milan has revealed its plan to launch three new electric and hybrid bikes in the market before the end of 2022. This comes as a follow up to the announcement Kawasaki made in October this year. The motorcycle major claimed that it plans to convert the majority of its fleet to electric and hybrid by 2035.

As it plans to phase out the petrol-powered bikes, Kawasaki aims to launch ten different electric and hybrid electric bikes by 2025. This electrification strategy comes along with other brands' EV strategies. Kawasaki teased its EV Endeavor back in June 2020. Back in April 2021, its hybrid-electric bike project was revealed through the patent filing.

The motorcycle brand is working on a hydrogen-powered engine that would be used in its future zero-emission model. The company earlier in March 2020 filed patents for a dual-injection H2 engine. Clearly, the Japanese brand is mulling a wide range of options for its future zero-emission motorcycle range. These include pure battery-electric models, hydrogen-electric models and hybrid electric ones as well.

Meanwhile, at the EICMA 2021, Kawasaki garnered pretty good attention with the models it showcased there. It displayed a heavily revised Versys 650, Ninja H2 SX SE and a special edition KLX230 as well. While the brand is working on updating its petrol-powered motorcycle lineup, at the same time it is preparing for the future with a range of greener products.