India-made 2021 Suzuki Gixxer 250 launched in Japan

India-made 2021 Suzuki Gixxer 250 launched in Japan1 min read . 04:45 PM IST
- Suzuki Gixxer 250 is made in India and exported to the Japanese market.
- The bike has been introduced at JPY 4,48,800 ( ₹3.09 lakh) in the Japan.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Suzuki Motorcycle has introduced the new 2021 iteration of the India-made Gixxer 250 in Japan. The quarter-litre naked roadster has been introduced at JPY 4,48,800 ( ₹3.09 lakh) in the Land of the Rising Sun. For the record, in India, the bike has been priced at ₹1.67 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Japanese-spec Gixxer 250 is identical to the model sold in the Indian market. Also, the mechanical tech-specs as well as the feature list is the same. In terms of mechanicals, the bikes gets a 249 cc, single overhead cam, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine. This powertrain comes with a six-speed gearbox and delivers 26 bhp of power at 9,300 rpm and 22.2 Nm of peak torque output at 7,300 rpm.
(Also Read: Suzuki Motorcycle India introduces new colours for the Gixxer, Gixxer 250 series)
Some of the key features of the bike include its full-LED lighting, dual-channel ABS and a digital instrument cluster as well. The bike rides on telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock which handles suspension duties at the rear-end. The braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both the ends. It also gets a dual-channel ABS.
(Also Read: Suzuki Motorcycles teases upcoming Hayabusa ahead of launch)
Meanwhile, Suzuki Motorcycle India has recently announced a price hike on the bikes. While the Suzuki Gixxer 250 now costs ₹ 167,700, the fully-faired Gixxer SF 250 motorcycle now retails at ₹ 178,400. The Gixxer SF 250 MotoGP now costs ₹ 179,200. (All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi). (Fine more details here)
1 min read . 10:55 AM IST
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST