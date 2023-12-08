Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Two Wheelers India Bike Week 2023: Triumph Launches Bonneville Stealth Editions In India, Priced From 9.09 Lakh

India Bike Week 2023: Triumph launches Bonneville Stealth Editions in India

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Bonneville Stealth Edition motorcycles in India at the India Bike Week 2023. The motorcycles come with unique designs and sport hand-painted vivid colours that deliver different looks under different lighting conditions. The iconic British motorcycle brand launched the Steal Edition models in its home country, the UK earlier and now they are available in the Indian market.

By: Mainak Das
Updated on: 08 Dec 2023, 17:47 PM
Follow us on:
Triumph Stealth Edition range is priced between ₹9.09 lakh and ₹12.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Triumph Stealth Edition range includes the Speedmaster Red Stealth Edition, Bobber Purple Stealth Edition, Bonneville T100 Blue Stealth Edition, Bonneville T120 Blue Stealth Edition, Speed Twin 1200 Red Stealth Edition, Speed Twin 900 Green Stealth Edition, Scrambler 900 Orange Stealth Edition, and the T120 Black Stealth Edition with a matte silver finish. These motorcycles come priced between 9.09 lakh and 12.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The Stealth Edition motorcycles are already open for booking and deliveries for the models will commence across India from March 2024.

This exclusive Stealth Edition portfolio comprises eight distinct Bonneville motorcycles, each showcasing a unique tank design and hand-painted finish that reveals an array of vivid colours when caught under different lighting conditions, claims the manufacturer.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Triumph Bonneville Bobber
₹ 10.28 - 11.75 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max
₹ 1.15 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster
₹ 11.34 - 11.75 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Triumph Bonneville T100
₹ 8.87 - 9.59 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Triumph Bonneville 350
₹ 1.98 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Triumph Bonneville 700
₹ 5.50 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

Triumph's new Stealth Edition motorcycles come wearing unique colour themes that claim to have been hand-painted enhancing the exclusivity of these models. The company claims that to create the special effect of the paint, the fuel tanks are first prepared and hand-painted with a mirror finish silver base coat. There is a graphite vignette applied by hand giving the colour a dark-to-light fade effect. Finally, the lacquer top coat is tinted with vibrant candy colour and applied in multiple layers to gradually create a deep finish.

First Published Date: 08 Dec 2023, 17:47 PM IST
TAGS: Triumph Triumph Motorcycles Triumph Bonneville
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS