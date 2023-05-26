Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is the most affordable motorcycle from the brand

Published May 26, 2023

The Hunter 350 is the most affordable motorcycle in Royal Enfield's lineup

It starts from Rs. 1.5 lakhs (ex-showroom)

The Hunter 350 shares its underpinnings with the Classic 350 and Meteor 350

The new engine produces 20 bhp and 27 Nm

The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit

Royal Enfield is offering Tripper Navigation as an accessory along with other things

Braking duties are done by disc in the front and a disc/drum at the rear

The Hunter is offered in two variants - Metro and Retro

The motorcycle is designed as a small roadster
