Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is the most affordable motorcycle from the brand

The Hunter 350 is the most affordable motorcycle in Royal Enfield's lineup
It starts from Rs. 1.5 lakhs (ex-showroom)
The Hunter 350 shares its underpinnings with the Classic 350 and Meteor 350
The new engine produces 20 bhp and 27 Nm
The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit
Royal Enfield is offering Tripper Navigation as an accessory along with other things
Braking duties are done by disc in the front and a disc/drum at the rear
The Hunter is offered in two variants - Metro and Retro
The motorcycle is designed as a small roadster