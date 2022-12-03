HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers In Pics: Ktm 1290 Super Duke R Showcased At India Bike Week 2022

In pics: KTM 1290 Super Duke R showcased at India Bike Week 2022

KTM 1290 Super Duke R has been shown at the IBW 2022, even if the model is not on sale in India.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Dec 2022, 14:42 PM
KTM 1290 Super Duke R is the Austrian premium bikemaker's flagship sports-naked model.
The design of the KTM 1290 Super Duke R has influenced several other models in the bikemaker's lineup including the current 390 Duke.
The motorcycle gets engine management system, ride-by-wire, multiple riding modes, lean-sensitive traction control with track mode.
The current generation KTM 1290 Super Duke R has been shown at the India Bike Week 2022, even though the high-performance bike is not on sale in India.
KTM 1290 Super Duke R is all set to receive a major upgrade in March next year.
The bike is powered by a 75-degree V-twin engine, capable of making 177 bhp of power and 140 Nm of torque.
First Published Date: 03 Dec 2022, 14:05 PM IST
TAGS: KTM 1290 Super Duke R KTM sportsbike
