In pics: KTM 1290 Super Duke R showcased at India Bike Week 2022
KTM 1290 Super Duke R has been shown at the IBW 2022, even if the model is not on sale in India.
KTM 1290 Super Duke R is the Austrian premium bikemaker's flagship sports-naked model.
The design of the KTM 1290 Super Duke R has influenced several other models in the bikemaker's lineup including the current 390 Duke.
The motorcycle gets engine management system, ride-by-wire, multiple riding modes, lean-sensitive traction control with track mode.
The current generation KTM 1290 Super Duke R has been shown at the India Bike Week 2022, even though the high-performance bike is not on sale in India.
Similar BikesFind more Bikes
KTM 1290 Super Duke R is all set to receive a major upgrade in March next year.
The bike is powered by a 75-degree V-twin engine, capable of making 177 bhp of power and 140 Nm of torque.
First Published Date: 03 Dec 2022, 14:05 PM IST
Recommended for youView all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS