Honda Motorcycle sales cross 40 lakh two-wheelers in this Indian state

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Wednesday has said that its cumulative sales in Karnataka have crossed the 40 lakh units mark. The sales milestone achievement was mainly driven by increased touchpoints and expansion of product portfolio, as HMSI has claimed.

HMSI has said that currently, it has 380 touchpoints, including dealerships, authorised service centres and best deal outlets across the south Indian state. Honda is also emphasising on digital marketing strategy since the consumer preference for digital dealership experiences are increasing due to the pandemic.

HMSI also claimed that its scooters have witnessed a strong 49 per cent growth in the state, while the overall market share of the Japanese company in Karnataka's two-wheeler market has reached 32 per cent. Interestingly, HMSI holds the pole position in the Indian scooter market and second position among all the two-wheeler manufacturers thanks to its highly popular Activa scooter.

As HMSI further claimed, it took 16 years to achieve cumulative sales of 20 lakh units. The next 20 lakh units were sold in just five years. This growth comes on the back of increased purchase capability of consumers, growing preference for personal mobility, easy financing options etc.

HMSI currently sells a wide range of scooters including popular Activa 125, Dio and Grazia 125 models. Besides that, the two-wheeler manufacturer's motorcycle range in the Indian market includes a wide range of products from basic commuter models to premium bikes. These motorcycles include CD 110 Dream, Livo, SP125, Shine, Unicorn, X-Blade, Hornet 2.0 and CB200X.