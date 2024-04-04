Mahindra to launch a new SUV this month. This is how it looks

Mahindra has announced it will introduce a new SUV called XUV3X0
It is essentially the facelift version of the XUV300 SUV redesigned and renamed
The SUV has been spotted a number of times testing on Indian roads ahead of the official debut
A teaser video shared by Mahindra shows that the SUV will come with an updated grille
The LED DRL units at the front is also new. It gets a C-shape and surrounds the new headlight units
The headlight units on the upcoming XUV3X0 SUV have also been updated with LED treatment
The teaser confirms that the alloy wheel design of the XUV3000 facelift SUV will also be tweaked
At the rear, the XXUV3X0 SUV will come with C--shaped LED taillights with integrated turn indicators
The teaser video also confirms that the upcoming SUV will get connected LED lightbar at the rear
Mahindra will also introduce ventilated front seats in the XUV3X0 SUV