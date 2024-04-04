Mahindra to launch a new SUV this month. This is how it looks

Mahindra has announced it will introduce a new SUV called XUV3X0

It is essentially the facelift version of the XUV300 SUV redesigned and renamed

The SUV has been spotted a number of times testing on Indian roads ahead of the official debut

A teaser video shared by Mahindra shows that the SUV will come with an updated grille

The LED DRL units at the front is also new. It gets a C-shape and surrounds the new headlight units

The headlight units on the upcoming XUV3X0 SUV have also been updated with LED treatment

The teaser confirms that the alloy wheel design of the XUV3000 facelift SUV will also be tweaked

At the rear, the XXUV3X0 SUV will come with C--shaped LED taillights with integrated turn indicators

The teaser video also confirms that the upcoming SUV will get connected LED lightbar at the rear

Mahindra will also introduce ventilated front seats in the XUV3X0 SUV
