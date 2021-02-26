Hero MotoCorp on Friday announced that it has crossed 10,000 sales of its XPulse 200 in Kerala. It stands as the flagship product of the company’s premium portfolio.

The latest BS 6 iteration of the motorcycle was launched in the country in July 2020. It also went on to receive the Indian Motorcycle of the Year (IMOTY) 2020 award.

Hero's popular ADV has been developed completely in-house at the company's R&D hub - the Center of Innovation and Technology (CIT) which is located in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Commenting on the occasion, Naveen Chauhan, Head – Sales and Aftersales, Hero MotoCorp, said, “Xpulse has been resonating very well with biking enthusiasts across the country and it’s great to see immensely positive response from them. Kerala is the first state to have crossed the milestone of having it’s 10,000 happy customers."

The XPulse 200 sources power from a 200cc oil-cooled BS 6-compliant engine which features XSens technology and advanced Programmed-Fuel-Injection. The powertrain is known to develop 18.08 PS of output at 8500 rpm and torque of 16.45 Nm at 6500 rpm.

"We are truly humbled to achieve this milestone and we want to express our gratitude to the strong community of XPulse owners in the state. XPulse 200 has stood for providing an unrivalled experience backed by its superior technology, modern design and differentiated appeal. In keeping with our vision to ‘Be the Future of Mobility’, Hero MotoCorp will be launching a host of new motorcycles & scooters over the next five years, in addition to expanding our global footprint," Chauhan added.