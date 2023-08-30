HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Hero Karizma Xmr 210 Brings Back Nostalgia. Five Key Facts

Hero Karizma XMR 210 launched in India. Five Key facts

Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday took the wrap off the Karizma XMR 210, which is the all-new avatar of the iconic Hero Karizma motorcycle that has been one of the bestselling models in India. Launched at an introductory price of 1.72 lakh (ex-showroom), Hero Karizma brings back the nostalgia of the sporty motorcycle that grabbed the attention of young riders across the country in the past two decades.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Aug 2023, 09:36 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Hero Karizma XMR 210 is the revised iteration of the iconic Hero Karizma that was in business in India between 2003 and 2019.
Hero Karizma XMR 210 is the revised iteration of the iconic Hero Karizma that was in business in India between 2003 and 2019.

Hero MotoCorp has opened booking for the all-new Karizma XMR 210 from August 29. As the two-wheeler giant aims to capture a sizeable chunk of the Indian premium motorcycle market after conquering the commuter segment, the comeback of the Karizma would play a crucial role in that strategy.

Watch: Hero Karizma XMR 210 launched: First look

Here are five key facts about the all-new Hero Karizma XMR 210.

Fresh design with inspiration from original model

The Hero Karizma XMR 210 comes with a fresh design that is in line with the modern styling ethos. However, the bike carries some signature design elements as the original model that was introduced in 2003 and grabbed everyone's attention with the sporty look. The semi-fairing look, blended with crisp lines, a chunky fuel tank, split seats, a narrow tail section, and split grab rails add to the overall visual appeal of the bike.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Hero Karizma Xmr 210 (HT Auto photo)
Hero Karizma Xmr 210
₹1.73 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Bajaj Pulsar N250 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar N250
₹1.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Yamaha Fzs 25 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha Fzs 25
₹ 1.39 - 1.58 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Yamaha Mt-15 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha Mt-15
₹ 1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ola Electric S1 Pro (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1 Pro
₹ 1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Super Soco Tc Wander (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Super Soco Tc Wander
₹1.4 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

Modern features

The new Karizma XMR 210 has a wide range of modern features. The lighting system is entirely LED, while the instrument cluster is fully digital with Bluetooth connectivity. The bike gets a turn-by-turn navigation feature, which is first in the segment. Also, it features alloy wheels and a side-moulded exhaust system.

Refined engine

The new Hero Karizma XMR 210 comes powered by a new 210 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine that is mated to a six-speed transmission. The engine is capable of churning out 25 bhp of peak power at 9,250 rpm and 20.4 Nm of maximum torque at 7,250 rpm. This four-stroke, four-valve engine is claimed to come as a highly refined one and promises linear and high performance.

Brake and suspension

The all-new Hero Karizma XMR 210 gets disc brakes on both front and rear wheels. The front wheel gets a 300 mm petal disc, while the rear gets a 230 mm petal disc. Also, the disc brakes are paired with a dual-channel ABS ensuring better braking. For suspension, it gets 37 mm telescopic front forks with an anti-friction bush and a six-step pre-load adjustable gas-charged mono shock absorber.

Price and booking

Hero MotoCorp has introduced the new Karizma XMR 210 at an introductory price of 172,900 (ex-showroom), which is expected to go up to around 2 lakh in a few weeks. The bike is already available for booking at an amount of 3,000. The bike comes in three different colour options: Iconic Yellow, Turbo Red and Matte Phantom Black.

First Published Date: 30 Aug 2023, 09:36 AM IST
TAGS: Hero Karizma XMR 210 Hero Karizma Hero Hero MotoCorp

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
73% OFF
ZOTEXA Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Zotexa, Car Cleaning Brush, Supers, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 269 Rs. 998
Amazon_Logo
43% OFF
Ambrane Car Mobile Holder with Adjustable Side Arm for Smartphones, Mobile Holder Mount for Dashboard 360° Rotational, Strong Suction Cup, Compatible with 4 to 7-inch Devices (Grip Stand)
Rs. 399 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
81% OFF
Car Interior Cleaner Brush Car Cleaning Brush Car Detailing Brush Soft Cleaning Brush Dashboard Multipurpose Car Brush Tool
Rs. 194 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
50% OFF
Selleys RP7 (105 Ml, Clear) Multipurpose Lubricant,Cleaner for Chimney,Rust Remover, Auto Maintenance,Loosens Stuck Parts, Removes Stain & Sticky Residue, Descaling & Cleaning Agent
Rs. 149 Rs. 300
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.