Hero Destini 125 scooter receives Hero Connect feature

Hero MotoCorp has introduced its 'Hero Connect' feature on the Destini 125 scooter. This is a connected feature which is also exclusively available on other Hero models such as Xtreme 160R, Xpulse 200 and also the Pleasure Plus scooter. It is available for an additional amount of ₹4,999.

This feature offers the functionality of sending alert notifications to the user regarding trip analysis, driving score, live tracking, tow away alert, topple alert, speed alert, geo fence alert and the user can also use Hero locate function with this feature.

(Also Read: Hero MotoCorp's new 100 Million celebration offer announced)

Part of this feature, the user receives an app notification and a text message on the registered mobile number in case the bike falls, or is towed away. On the other hand, for geo fence and exceeded speed limit, only an app notification is sent. Interested customers can avail this feature by filling up the required details on the Hero MotoCorp website.

The Destini 125 is one of the most popular scooters in the company's range. It comes with a 125 cc Programmed Fuel Injection engine with ‘XSens Technology’. This engine comes compliant to the latest BS 6 emission norms and has been rated to deliver 9 bhp of maximum power at 7,000 rpm and 10.4 NM of peak torque at 5500 rpm. The transmission unit is a CVT gearbox.

(Also Read: Hero MotoCorp announces huge discounts on custom Harley-Davidson models)

The company has recently introduced the Platinum Edition of the scooter in India that is available for purchase at ₹72,050 (Ex-Showroom, Delhi). Its paint scheme options include - new Matt Black Color, Brown Inner Panels, and a white Rim Tape.