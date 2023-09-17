Hero Karizma XMR starts reaching dealers ahead of festive season

Hero MotoCorp recently rolled out the first Karizma XMR from its manufacturing facility
As dealer dispatches have begun, deliveries are expected to begin soon
The bike was launched last month with an introductory price of ₹1.73 lakh (ex-showroom)
Bookings for the bike are open for a token amount of ₹3,000
Power comes from the newly-developed 210 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, four-valve, DOHC engine
It is tuned to deliver 25.15 bhp of power and 20.4 Nm of peak torque
It is paired with a six-speed gearbox and an assist and slipper clutch
Other hardware components include telescopic front forks and a monoshock at the rear
The bike also comes with an LCD instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity