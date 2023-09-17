Hero Karizma XMR starts reaching dealers ahead of festive season

Published Sep 17, 2023

Hero MotoCorp recently rolled out the first Karizma XMR from its manufacturing facility

 As dealer dispatches have begun, deliveries are expected to begin soon

The bike was launched last month with an introductory price of 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom)

Bookings for the bike are open for a token amount of 3,000

 Check product page

 Power comes from the newly-developed 210 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, four-valve, DOHC engine

It is tuned to deliver 25.15 bhp of power and 20.4 Nm of peak torque

It is paired with a six-speed gearbox and an assist and slipper clutch

 Other hardware components include telescopic front forks and a monoshock at the rear

The bike also comes with an LCD instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity
The Hero Karizma XMR is available in three colours - Matte Black, Red and Iconic Yellow. For more details...
