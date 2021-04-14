Hero Destini 125 available with a discount offer of 3,000

Hero Destini 125 scooter is now available for purchase with total benefits of up to ₹3,000. The customers will be eligible for loyalty bonus or exchange worth ₹3,000 for the month of April 2021.

After the introduction of several new variants recently, the Destini 125 is now available in a total of four trims - Destini 125 LX, VX, Platinum and 100 Million Edition. While the LX has been priced at ₹69,150, the VX variant retails at ₹72,200. The Platinum trim has been priced at ₹73,250 and the top-of-the-line 100 Million Edition has been priced 74,500. (All prices are ex-showroom, Mumbai).

Destini 125 has also recently received 'Hero Connect' feature which is available at an additional amount of ₹4,999. This feature provides the functionality of sending alert notifications to the user regarding trip analysis, driving score, live tracking, tow away alert, topple alert, speed alert, geo fence alert and the user can also use Hero locate function with this feature. Interested customers can get this feature by filling the needed form/details on the comany's website.

The Destini 125 is one of the most popular scooters from Hero MotoCorp. It sources power from a 125 cc single-cylinder engine featuring Programmed Fuel Injection with ‘XSens Technology’. It delivers 9bhp of maximum power and 10.4 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a CVT gearbox.

Some of the key rivals to the Destini 125 include Yamaha Fascino 125, TVS Ntorq 125, Honda Activa 125 and the Suzuki Access 125.