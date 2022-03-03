Copyright © HT Media Limited
Home Auto Two Wheelers Greta Glide Electric Scooter, With Up To 100 Km Range, Launched At 80,000

Greta Glide electric scooter, with up to 100-km range, launched at 80,000

Greta Glide electric scooter is powered by lithium-ion batteries and is claimed to offer fast charging under 2.5 hours.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 03 Mar 2022, 02:07 PM
Greta Glide electric scooter

Greta Electric Scooters has launched a new electric scooter in the Indian e-two-wheeler market, called Greta Glide. The electric scooter is priced at 80,000 and offers up to 100 kilometres of per charge range. Powered by lithium-ion batteries, the electric scooter is claimed to offer fast charging under 2.5 hours.

Bookings for the scooter have been commenced and customers can avail some buy-now offers too. A discount of 6,000 is being offered on pre-booked scooters and 2,000 will be off on spot booked scooters.

Greta Glide electric scooter comes equipped with a host of features to ensure ease and efficiency of operations. These features include DRL, EBS, ATA System, and Smart Shift. The scooter also supports reverse drive mode and three-speed drive mode. 

(Also read | Okinawa teases upcoming electric scooter Okhi 90)

Other features on the Greta Glide include LED digital instrument cluster display, keyless start, anti-theft alarm, front glove box, light designer consoles and ‘extra-large’ leg room. Additional features include Find My Vehicle Alarm, black leatherette seat cover and a USB port for convenience.

Greta is offering the electric scooter in seven colour options - Yellow, Grey, Orange, Scarlet Red, Rose Gold, Candy White and Jet Black.

The electric scooter rides on 3.5-inch wide tubeless tyres that deliver a strong grip on the road. The vehicle's suspension duties are handled by conventional telescopic forks at the front and Dual Hydraulic Cell Shocker at the rear. For braking duties, it gets Dual Hydraulic Disc Brakes at both the ends. 

(Also read | Hero Eddy short-commute electric scooter unveiled)

To increase the style quotient of the electric scooter and to appeal to a wider set of customers, Greta is offering the vehicle in seven colour options - Yellow, Grey, Orange, Scarlet Red, Rose Gold, Candy White and Jet Black.

Customers can choose li-ion battery pack for their ride from a choice of four battery variants -V2 48v-24Ah battery pack for 60 kms range, V2+60v-24Ah battery pack for 60 km range, V3 48v-30Ah battery pack for 100 km range and V3+60v-30Ah battery pack for 100 km range. Greta is also providing a three-year warranty on battery packs. Price and mileage of the product changes as per the choice of battery.

First Published Date: 03 Mar 2022, 01:51 PM IST
TAGS: Greta Glide electric scooter electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
