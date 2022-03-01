HT Auto
Okinawa teases upcoming electric scooter Oki 90

Okinawa is preparing to launch its next electric scooter Okhi 90 on 24th March 2022.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Mar 2022, 05:04 PM
Oki90 e-scooter from Okinawa will take the fight against the rivals such as Ola S1 and Simple One.
Okinawa Autotech on Tuesday teased its upcoming electric scooter Okhi 90 on its social media channels, and while the teaser posts didn't reveal any model name or provide even the slightest glimpse of the vehicle, the electric scooter has been spotted on test runs in the recent past.

Okinawa is gearing up to launch the Okhi 90 in the Indian market on March 24 and is betting big on the product to find a chord with a growing group of electric scooter buyers.

Not much detail is known yet about the Okhi 90 but it is more than likely to come with a lithium-ion battery pack and boast a top speed of 80 kmph. The all-crucial range figure could be somewhere in the region of 150 kms. 

Spy shots though have hinted that the latest Okinawa could get a wide front cowl with integrated LED indicators, an LED headlamp with integrated LED daytime running light. With motorcycle-like styling, the product may appeal to style-conscious buyers in particular.

(Also Read: New Okinawa electric scooter Okhi 90 to launch on this date)

Okinawa is currently among the top-selling electric two-wheeler brands in India, competing with rival companies such as Hero Electric, Ather Energy, Ola Electric etc. The company has not revealed details about the upcoming product, but it could be a high-speed scooter from the brand. As the company indicates, the new electric scooter would disrupt the market.

Okinawa Autotech recently opened its manufacturing facility in Bhiwandi, Rajasthan which will be producing the upcoming products. This new electric scooter is expected to be the first product to be rolled out from this facility.

Speaking about the Okinawa Okhi 90, the scooter has been already spotted testing on Indian roads and it comes with an aggressive design. This will come with a LED lighting package, wide front cowl, chrome garnished rearview mirrors, digital instrument cluster, alloy wheels etc.

The Okinawa Okhi 90 would be powered by a lithium-ion battery pack that will be able to generate juice for up to 80 kmph top speed. Also, the electric scooter would be able to run a range of 150 km on a single charge.

Upon launch, Okinawa Okhi 90 will compete with rivals such as Ola S1, Simple One, Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube etc. Okinawa is yet to reveal the pricing details of the upcoming Okhi 90. However, expect it to come with competitive pricing.

First Published Date: 01 Mar 2022, 04:49 PM IST
TAGS: Okinawa Okhi 90 Okinawa Okhi 90 electric scooter electric vehicle EV electric mobility
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

