BMW i5 is the next big BMW EV coming to India in 2024

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jul 24, 2023

The electric sedan is based on the new-gen BMW 5 Series

The EV has already entered production in Germany

The electric sedan is being built at Dingolfing plant in Germany, which is BMW's largest European production facility

Despite being based on the 5 Series, the i5 gets several distinctive styling elements

 Check product page

It will be available in two variants: eDrive40 and M60, with the later being a high-performance variant of the i5 sedan

The eDrive40 can churn out 335 bhp power and sprint 0-96 kmph in 5.7 seconds

The M60 can reach the same mark from zero in 3.7 seconds with 592 bhp power

The BMW i5 eDrive40 promises 475 km range, while the BMW i5 M60 comes promising a 411 km range on a single charge

The i5 gets wide range of advanced tech-enabled features like ADAS, fully digital display etc
Check more about BMW i5 electric sedan
Click Here