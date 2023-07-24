The electric sedan is based on the new-gen BMW 5 Series
The EV has already entered production in Germany
The electric sedan is being built at Dingolfing plant in Germany, which is BMW's largest European production facility
Despite being based on the 5 Series, the i5 gets several distinctive styling elements
It will be available in two variants: eDrive40 and M60, with the later being a high-performance variant of the i5 sedan
The eDrive40 can churn out 335 bhp power and sprint 0-96 kmph in 5.7 seconds
The M60 can reach the same mark from zero in 3.7 seconds with 592 bhp power
The BMW i5 eDrive40 promises 475 km range, while the BMW i5 M60 comes promising a 411 km range on a single charge
The i5 gets wide range of advanced tech-enabled features like ADAS, fully digital display etc