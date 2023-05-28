HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles In Pics: Bmw I5 Is A Sleek And Sharp Ev Promising 475 Km Range

In pics: BMW i5 is a sleek and sharp EV promising 475 km range

BMW i5 comes as a pure electric form of the all-new 5-Series sedan.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 May 2023, 10:08 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
1/11
The much awaited BMW i5 has finally broken cover unveiling a sleek and sharp looking electric sedan based on the 2023 BMW 5-Series.
The much awaited BMW i5 has finally broken cover unveiling a sleek and sharp looking electric sedan based on the 2023 BMW 5-Series.
2/11
Slated to launch in October 2023, the BMW i5 will come available in standard version and a performance oriented variant as well.
Slated to launch in October 2023, the BMW i5 will come available in standard version and a performance oriented variant as well.
3/11
On the styling front, the i5 shares signature design elements of the standard 5-Series, but there are subtle differences visible, like a closed panel above the kidney grille.
On the styling front, the i5 shares signature design elements of the standard 5-Series, but there are subtle differences visible, like a closed panel above the kidney grille.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Bmw 5 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 5 Series
₹63.4 - 73.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
It's Quiz Time ! Can you guess the Car Logos?
PLAY NOW
Mercedes-benz E-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹63.6 - 82.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Glb (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Glb
₹63.8 - 69.8 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
₹64.12 - 66.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lexus Nx (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Nx
₹64.9 - 71.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Nexo (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Nexo
₹65 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
4/11
Based on the same CLAR platform as the standard 5-Series, the car gets BMW's signature dual-beam LED headlamps, kidney grille, glossy black front air intake panels, sharp cuts and creases across the body.
Based on the same CLAR platform as the standard 5-Series, the car gets BMW's signature dual-beam LED headlamps, kidney grille, glossy black front air intake panels, sharp cuts and creases across the body.
5/11
At the back, it gets sleek and long LED taillights sitting neatly at the sculpted tailgate.
At the back, it gets sleek and long LED taillights sitting neatly at the sculpted tailgate.
6/11
The i5 gets a sleek cabin in sync with exterior that features BMW Curved Display, combining a fully digital instrument cluster and a large touchscreen infotainment system.
The i5 gets a sleek cabin in sync with exterior that features BMW Curved Display, combining a fully digital instrument cluster and a large touchscreen infotainment system.
7/11
The blue accents across the cabin on different places like dashboard, door trims remind us about its electric powertrain.
The blue accents across the cabin on different places like dashboard, door trims remind us about its electric powertrain.
8/11
The centre console features host of soft-touch buttons and rotary dial with crystal effect meant for various functions.
The centre console features host of soft-touch buttons and rotary dial with crystal effect meant for various functions.
9/11
BMW claims the i5 offers same space as he standard version of the 5-Series sedan.
BMW claims the i5 offers same space as he standard version of the 5-Series sedan.
10/11
The i5 is claimed to be capable of running 475 km range on a single charge and it takes 30 minutes to be replenished from 10-80% using a fast charger.
The i5 is claimed to be capable of running 475 km range on a single charge and it takes 30 minutes to be replenished from 10-80% using a fast charger.
11/11
Upon launch, the BMW i5 will target rivals like Mercedes-Benz EQE and Tesla Model S.
Upon launch, the BMW i5 will target rivals like Mercedes-Benz EQE and Tesla Model S.
First Published Date: 28 May 2023, 10:08 AM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW 5 Series EV electric car electric mobility BMW i5 luxury car
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 759 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city