In pics: BMW i5 is a sleek and sharp EV promising 475 km range
BMW i5 comes as a pure electric form of the all-new 5-Series sedan.
The much awaited BMW i5 has finally broken cover unveiling a sleek and sharp looking electric sedan based on the 2023 BMW 5-Series.
Slated to launch in October 2023, the BMW i5 will come available in standard version and a performance oriented variant as well.
On the styling front, the i5 shares signature design elements of the standard 5-Series, but there are subtle differences visible, like a closed panel above the kidney grille.
Based on the same CLAR platform as the standard 5-Series, the car gets BMW's signature dual-beam LED headlamps, kidney grille, glossy black front air intake panels, sharp cuts and creases across the body.
At the back, it gets sleek and long LED taillights sitting neatly at the sculpted tailgate.
The i5 gets a sleek cabin in sync with exterior that features BMW Curved Display, combining a fully digital instrument cluster and a large touchscreen infotainment system.
The blue accents across the cabin on different places like dashboard, door trims remind us about its electric powertrain.
The centre console features host of soft-touch buttons and rotary dial with crystal effect meant for various functions.
BMW claims the i5 offers same space as he standard version of the 5-Series sedan.
The i5 is claimed to be capable of running 475 km range on a single charge and it takes 30 minutes to be replenished from 10-80% using a fast charger.
Upon launch, the BMW i5 will target rivals like Mercedes-Benz EQE and Tesla Model S.
First Published Date: 28 May 2023, 10:08 AM IST
