Five new electric scooters that lit up India in 2021

Electric mobility in India is still at a nascent stage, but the pace of EV adoption in the country is growing fast with the launch of new electric vehicles. While segments like a two-wheeler, three-wheeler and four-wheeler are witnessing penetration of electric vehicles, the 2W segment is leading the EV offensive in the country.

Electric scooters are leading the EV adoption in India for quite some time with several startups bringing in their new products in the segment. Bifurcated into two categories, low-speed and high-speed, the electric scooters come as the low-hanging fruit in the Indian EV market. While the startups dominate the space, legacy players such as Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Company too have launched their respective products like Bajaj Chetak Electric and TVS iQube.

Factors such as a redesigned FAME-II scheme, different EV policies by state governments, increased preference for personal mobility, availability of a wide range of electric scooters, growing awareness towards a cleaner mobility, lower cost of ownership compared to ICE-powered scooters are playing major roles in increasing demand and sales numbers for the electric scooters.

The demand for electric scooters has grown so fast, that since June this year, e-scooters are selling 5,000 units every week across India, up from 700 units till June this year, as revealed by the central government in a statement in Parliament earlier this week.

If we talk about the electric scooters launched in India in 2021, it was certainly the year of startups as they dominated the space. Here are the top five electric scooters launched in India in 2021.

Ola S1 and S1 Pro hold a lot of potential to bring not just regular two-wheeler riders to the electric fold but first timers as well.

Ola S1

Ola S1 is not just the most important electric two-wheeler launch of 2021 in India, but in the overall Indian two-wheeler industry as well. Launched in August 2021, Ola S1 comes as a premium electric scooter designed following Etergo AppScooter. Ola Electric has received an overwhelming response for the e-scooter and commenced deliveries earlier this month after opening the purchase window in September this year.

Ola electric scooter comes with an eye-catching stylish design that grabs attention instantly and it is loaded with various high-end features. The plethora of features onboard the Ola S1 electric scooter include a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with built-in navigation, entertainment options, voice commands etc. The scooter also gets cruise control, reverse mode etc.

Available in two variants, Ola S1 is priced at ₹99,999 and the S1 Pro trim is priced at 129,999 (ex-showroom). Ola S1 gets power from a 2.98 kWh battery offering a 121 km range per charge. It can run at a top speed of 90 kmph. The S1 Pro on the other hand gets energy from a 3.97 kWh battery pack that offers a 181 km range on a single charge. It can run at a top speed of 115 kmph.

Bounce Infinity electric scooter comes priced at ₹ 68,999 inclusive of battery and charger. Except the battery, the scooter is priced at ₹ 36,000.

Bounce Infinity

Bounce Infinity electric scooter was launched in India just a few days ago. This electric scooter too comes with a unique design that blends the best of both worlds - retro and modern. This electric scooter gets features like retro-themed LED headlamp with integrated LED daytime running light, a digital instrument cluster, LED taillight etc.

Bounce Infinity electric scooter comes priced at ₹68,999 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Buying it without the battery will bring down the cost significantly. Bounce introduced the scooter with the option of battery-as-service. The buyer can opt for the whole scooter with battery or without battery as well.

Bounce offers a battery swapping option with the second package. Bounce Infinity comes powered by a 2 kWh battery pack that offers 83 Nm of torque. This scooter gets multiple riding modes. In Eco mode, it can run 85 km on a single charge and at a top speed of 65 kmph.

Simple One electric scooter gets a 4.5 KW power output and 72 Nm of torque.

Simple One

Simple One is another important electric scooter that was launched on the same day as Ola S1. Simple Energy claims that the Simple One electric scooter offers more riding range than any other e-scooter in the Indian market. The Simple One electric scooter gets a stylish and eye-catching design. It gets a host of features onboard.

The features of this electric scooter include a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, built-in navigation, tyre pressure monitoring system etc. It gets four different riding modes.

Priced at ₹1.1 lakh (ex-showroom), the Simple One electric scooter gets power from a 4.8 kWh battery pack that generates 6 bhp of peak power and 72 Nm of torque. Simple Energy claims this electric scooter is capable of running a whopping 236 km range on a single charge at a top speed of 105 kmph.

EeVe Soul has been launched in the country with a three-year warranty.

EeVe Soul

EeVe India launched its new electric scooter Soul at a price tag of ₹1.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric scooter manufacturer claims that the EeVe Soul electric scooter is based on European technology standards. This electric scooter comes equipped with IoT features, an anti-theft lock system, GPS navigation, USB port, central braking system, geo-tagging, keyless experience, reverse mode and geo-fencing.

This electric scooter is powered by dual lithium ferrous phosphate (LFP) battery packs that enable this EeVe Soul to run a range of 120 km on a single charge.

Komaki TN95

Komaki is an EV startup that is readying with the most powerful electric two-wheeler scheduled for launch in 2022. However, before that, the Ev maker introduced its three e2Ws in India in 2021. These are - TN95, SE and M5. The TN95 comes with a detachable lithium-ion battery that offers a range of up to 150 km on a full charge, as the company claims. Komaki TN95 comes priced at ₹98,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi).