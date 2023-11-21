HT Auto
e-Sprinto launches Rapo and Roamy electric scooters in India

Indian electric two-wheeler manufacturer e-Sprinto has launched its Rapo and Roamy electric scooters in the country. The e-Sprinto Rapo comes priced at 54,999, while the e-Sprinto Roamy is available at 62,999 (ex-showroom). The EV manufacturer claims that both these two electric scooters have been designed and developed to cater to a diverse range of consumers.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Nov 2023, 11:45 AM
e-Sprinto Rapo
The e-Sprinto Rapo and Roamy electric scooters come available in both lithium-ion and lead-acid battery options.
e-Sprinto Rapo
Both the e-Sprinto Rapo and Roamy electric scooters come with conventional design and there are nothing special to boast about. The Rapo gets a 170 mm ground clearance, which enables to it tackle the potholes and rough patches without much hassle. It is available with both lithium-ion and lead-acid battery options. Powering the electric scooter is an IP65-rated 250-watt BLDC hub motor. This electric scooter claims to offer 100 km range on a full charge.

The e-Sprinto Rapo comes with a telescopic front suspension and three-step adjustable coil spring suspension at the rear. For braking duty, it gets a front disc brake and drum unit at the rear. The scooter runs on a 12-inch front wheel and a 10-inch rear one.

On the other hand, the e-Sprinto Roamy comes with the same ground clearance as the Rapo. This EV too is available with both lithium-ion and lead-acid battery options. Powering the scooter is an IP65-rated 250-watt motor that enables it to run at 25 kmph top speed. The suspension and braking equipment of the EV are the same as its sibling Rapo.

Both electric scooters come with features such as remote lock and unlock, remote start, USB mobile charging, and full digital display. The Rapo is available in Red, Blue, Grey, Black and White colour options, while the Roamy offers Red, Blue, Grey, Black and White colour choices.

First Published Date: 21 Nov 2023, 11:45 AM IST
TAGS: electric scooter electric vehicle EV electric mobility

