BS6 Phase 2 compliant Vespa Dual 125 & 150 launched, prices start at 1.32 lakh

Piaggio India has launched the updated Vespa 125 and 150 scooter range in the country with the models now compliant to meet the latest BS6 Phase 2 norms. The manufacturer has introduced the new Vespa Dual 125 and 150 with a new dual-tone livery, along with a colourful floorboard and is offered in four dual-tone combinations and improvements to pillion comfort. The 2023 Vespa Dual 125 range starts from ₹1.32 lakh for the 125 VXL, going up to ₹1.49 lakh for the 150 VXL.