BMW M 1000 RR and M 1000 RR Competition launched, capable of hitting 306 kmph

BMW Motorrad has launched the M 1000 RR in India at ₹49 lakh ex-showroom. The brand has also launched the Competition version of the motorcycle at ₹55 lakh ex-showroom. The manufacturer is currently accepting bookings of both the motorcycles. The M 1000 RR is the track-focused version of the S 1000 RR and is also the first production superbike to sport the 'M' badge.

The new flagship motorcycle uses newly designed winglets in the front that are made up of carbon fibre. These winglets increase the downforce on the front wheel by 6.3 kg – even when leaning. And they provide 22.6 kg of downforce at 300 kmph.

Powering the motorcycle is a 999 cc four-cylinder engine that is water/oil cooled. It features four titanium valves per cylinder and BMW ShiftCam technology. The engine churns out 209 bhp at 14,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 113 Nm at 11,000 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. BMW M 1000 RR has a top speed of 306 kmph and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in around 3.1 seconds.

Suspension duties are performed by 45 mm up-side down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. Both are adjustable for compression and rebound. The swingarm is made up of aluminium and BMW Motorrad is using carbon wheels that measure 17 inches. The front tyre measures 120/70 while the rear one measures 200/55. Braking duties are performed by 320 mm twin discs in the front and a single 220 mm disc at the rear. There are multiple ABS modes and riding modes on offer.

Some of the features on offer are launch control, wheelie control, slide control, dynamic brake control, shift assist pro, 6.5-inch TFT screen, LED lighting, heated grips, cruise control and traction control.

The M Competition package adds an M GPS lap trigger, M Aero wheel covers, an anodised rear-wheel swinging arm that is 220 g lighter and maintenance free and a DLC-coated M Endurance chain. Apart from this, there is also a new carbon package with high-quality visible carbon and clear coat components and there is also an M Billet pack with a 150 g lighter M footrest, and a carbon passenger seat cover or Passenger package.

