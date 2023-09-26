BMW M 1000 RR superbike showcased at MotoGP 2023

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Sep 26, 2023

BMW showcased its superbike, the M 1000 RR at the MotoGP 2023 that happened in India

BMW M 1000 RR has a top speed of 306 kmph

The engine on duty is an in-line four cylinder unit.

It puts out 209 bhp at 14,500 rpm and 113 Nm at 11,000 rpm

The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a quickshifter as well as an autoblipper.

There are seven riding modes - Rain, Road, Dynamic, Race, Race Pro 1-3

BMW also offers Dynamic Traction Control, Hill Start Control, 6.5-inch TFT screen and a lot more

BMW is also offering optional equipment and accessories.

The prices of the BMW M 1000 RR starts at 40 lakh ex-showroom
To check out Honda Hornet 2.0's Repsol edition
Click Here