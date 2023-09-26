BMW M 1000 RR superbike showcased at MotoGP 2023

BMW showcased its superbike, the M 1000 RR at the MotoGP 2023 that happened in India
BMW M 1000 RR has a top speed of 306 kmph
The engine on duty is an in-line four cylinder unit.
It puts out 209 bhp at 14,500 rpm and 113 Nm at 11,000 rpm
The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a quickshifter as well as an autoblipper.
There are seven riding modes - Rain, Road, Dynamic, Race, Race Pro 1-3
BMW also offers Dynamic Traction Control, Hill Start Control, 6.5-inch TFT screen and a lot more
BMW is also offering optional equipment and accessories.
The prices of the BMW M 1000 RR starts at ₹40 lakh ex-showroom