Best two-wheelers tested in 2021: From Suzuki Hayabusa to Yamaha Aerox 155

After a disastrous 2020 that stalled the entire global automobile market, 2021 proved to be more of a recovery year. The industry started picking up pace but the pandemic's second wave again proved to be a speed breaker. Nonetheless, there were some major launched in the Indian two-wheeler industry this year and here's a quick list of some of the best bikes and scooters we managed to test at HT Auto.

New-gen Suzuki Hayabusa: Suzuki Motorcycle India announced the launch of the new Hayabusa in India earlier in 2021. The motorcycle was updated with a ton of electronics, a sharper exterior design, and improved performance. Click here to check the review of the new Hayabusa.

2021 Ducati Monster: The new-gen Monster was launched in the country a few months back. With the latest update, Monster turned into a completely new machine. Even though it lost its signature trellis frame, but there is so much more going on inside the new model. Click here for its full review and details.

Yamaha Aerox 155: The new Aerox 155 was introduced alongside the updated YZF-R15 V4 in India. What makes this scooter special is the fact that it underpins the same engine and technology as its sports bike counterpart. Needless to say, it is among the sportiest scooters to have been launched in India ever. Read the full review here.

Ola S1/S1 Pro: Ola Electric has made quite a mark in the Indian EV market with the introduction of S1 range of scooters. Ola is promising long-range, a bunch of features, and a neat exterior design on its offerings. Full review here.

Indian Chief Dark Horse: After a hiatus of over a year, the legacy bike maker from American jumped back into action in the country a few months back. The firm rolled out its entire updated 2022 Chief range and we managed to get out hands on the Chief Dark Horse. Click here for full review.