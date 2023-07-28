Ola S1 Air clocks 1,000 bookings within an hour. Have you booked yours?

Ola Electric opened the purchase window for S1 Air a day ahead of schedule
S1 Air has so far clocked over 3,000 bookings within hours, claims Ola Electric
Priced at ₹1.09 lakh (introductory), the S1 Air is the most affordable electric scooter from Ola
The S1 Air will cost ₹10,000 more once the introductory offer ends
The S1 Air promises to offer a range of around 1225 kms on a single charge
It comes powered by a 6 bhp hub motor which can make it sprint 0-40 kmph in 3.3 seconds
Ola Electric has updated the S1 Air electric scooter with a smaller smaller 3 kWh battery pack
According to Ola Electric, the S1 Air is capable of touching a top speed of 90 kmph
Ola Electric is expected to start the deliveries of the S1 Air electric scooters from August