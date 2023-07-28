Ola S1 Air clocks 1,000 bookings within an hour. Have you booked yours?

Published Jul 28, 2023

Ola Electric opened the purchase window for S1 Air a day ahead of schedule

S1 Air has so far clocked over 3,000 bookings within hours, claims Ola Electric

Priced at 1.09 lakh (introductory), the S1 Air is the most affordable electric scooter from Ola

The S1 Air will cost 10,000 more once the introductory offer ends

The S1 Air promises to offer a range of around 1225 kms on a single charge

It comes powered by a 6 bhp hub motor which can make it sprint 0-40 kmph in 3.3 seconds

Ola Electric has updated the S1 Air electric scooter with a smaller smaller 3 kWh battery pack 

According to Ola Electric, the S1 Air is capable of touching a top speed of 90 kmph

Ola Electric is expected to start the deliveries of the S1 Air electric scooters from August
