HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Benelli Trk702 To Get Front And Rear Cameras

Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras

Benelli TRK702, a rival to Yamaha’s Tenere 700, is reaching its final development stages and is likely to see the light of day sometime later in 2022.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Jul 2022, 10:10 AM
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.

While it is known that Benelli has been working on a new version of the TRK702 adventure motorcycle, new type approval documents have managed to throw light on the newer details of the bike. Yamaha’s Tenere 700 rival is reaching its final development stages and is likely to see the light of day sometime later in 2022, first in the Chinese market, followed by everywhere else.

The bike design registrations provide a better look at the motorcycle's styling and some fresh technical additions. The TRK702 uses a chassis that's quite similar to its smaller TRK502 version that's also sold in the Indian market. Underneath this chassis sits a 693cc engine that shares the specifications (including bore and stroke) with the CFMoto's existing 693cc unit. However, this unit is more compact as well as lightweight in comparison to the design of the recently introduced TRK800's 75hp unit.

The Benelli TRK702 uses a chassis that's quite similar to its smaller TRK502 that's also sold in the Indian market.
The Benelli TRK702 uses a chassis that's quite similar to its smaller TRK502 that's also sold in the Indian market.
The Benelli TRK702 uses a chassis that's quite similar to its smaller TRK502 that's also sold in the Indian market.
The Benelli TRK702 uses a chassis that's quite similar to its smaller TRK502 that's also sold in the Indian market.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Benelli Trk 251 (HT Auto photo)
Benelli Trk 251
249 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹2.59 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Benelli Trk 502 (HT Auto photo)
Benelli Trk 502
500 cc
₹4.8 - 5.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hcd India Nps Cargo (HT Auto photo)
Hcd India Nps Cargo
₹54,500 - 58,500 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Benling India Benling Kriti (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Kriti
₹56,940 - 66,121 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Benling India Benling Falcon (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Falcon
₹62,200 - 71,248 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Benling India Benling Icon (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Icon
₹65,470 - 74,160 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

One of the key takeaways from the new design documents is the use of front and rear cameras on the motorcycle. It is not new for Benelli as the company has already experimented with this tech as it was previously introduced on the 1200GT three-cylinder tourer which broke cover back in 2020. This tech is being fastly adopted in the Chinese market as Zongshen has also made use of such cameras for its Norton 650-powered RX6 adventure bike. Looking closely at the design image reveals that the front camera sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

These cameras essentially work as dash-cams, feeding live images to the TFT dash or recording them. This basically comes in handy in order to provide evidence in case of an accident or any other emergency.

Moreover, the exterior styling on the model takes inspiration from the bigger TRK800 motorcycle and is definitely a big step up from the TRK502 model. Also, the chances of it being announced for the Indian market aren't nil afterall. So expect could also make way for the Indian market post its international debut.

 

 

First Published Date: 21 Jul 2022, 10:10 AM IST
TAGS: Benelli Benelli TRK TRK 702 2022 TRK 702 Benelli India
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose only
Delhi govt has good news for women looking to take up professional taxi driving
Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built
The production line of VinFast's factory is pictured in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Vietnam's VinFast taps banks for $4 billion EV factory funding deal
File photo used for representational purpose.
Radar-adaptive cruise control on bikes? Honda looks to offer high-end technology
File photo used for representational purpose.
Japan's ageing population rekindles romance with bikes. Here's why

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will get a separate EV mode meant for the Electric Hybrid variants of the upcoming compact SUV.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara to get separate EV mode in Electric Hybrid variant
Maruti Suzuki has fully revealed the LED taillight design of the upcoming Grand Vitara SUV.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara looks revealed, gets distinct taillight design
Upcoming sport bike is going to be called BMW G 310 RR.
BMW G 310 RR India launch today: Price expectation
2022 Ather 450X has been introduced in India. 
All-new Ather 450X Gen 3 launched with longer range and more features
Maharashtra government has reduced VAT on petrol and diesel prices from July 14.
Petrol, diesel prices reduced in Mumbai from today. Check new rates

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
With Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki aims to lead SUV segment in India
With Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki aims to lead SUV segment in India
For Tesla, strong demand an opportunity but production problems a challenge
For Tesla, strong demand an opportunity but production problems a challenge
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: First Look
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: First Look

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city