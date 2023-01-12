Auto Expo 2023: Joy e-Bike launches Mihos EV at 1.49 lakh

WardWizard, the parent of the electric two-wheeler brand, Joy e-bike, has launched a new electric scooter called Mihos at an introductory price of ₹1.49 lakh (ex-showroom) at the 16th-edition of the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida. The company informs this is a high-speed electric scooter which will come with Poly Dicyclopentadiene Material (PDCPD)which will make it significantly durable.

The electric scooter has a retro style that promises to offer a comfortable ride to the users. Mihos has an ergonomic shape which makes it easy to navigate on crowded roads. With a wheelbase of 1,360 mm, the electric scooter comes with a Telescopic suspension setup at the front with a mono reversible spring suspension at the rear.

The brand also introduced a semi-electric bike called Rockefeller at the expo on Thursday.

The Mihos electric scooter comes with a 74V40Ah Li-Ion-based battery that offers an energy capacity of 2.5 kWh. The company claims that the scooter offers a range of up to 100 km on a single charge. The EV can touch a speed of 40 kmph from stationary in less than seven seconds. It features a twin-disc brake that has been incorporated with an electronic braking system to stop the EV at the shortest distance possible.

The other feature of the EV is smart connectivity where one can use Joy E- connect app to control the scooter via Bluetooth. Through remote applications, a user can also track and check the battery status of the electric scooter from someplace else. Functionalities such as reverse mode, GPS system and antitheft are also available in the electric scooter.

While launching the new EV, Chairman and Managing Director, Wardwizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd Yatin Gupte said Mihos will provide consumers with extra safety along with high standards of durability and comfort across various road conditions. The scooter will be available in Metallic Blue, Solid Black Glossy, Solid Yellow Glossy and Pearl White.

Joy e-bike also introduced a semi-electric bike called Rockefeller. It features geo-fencing, hydraulic brake, audio playback and vehicle tracking functionalities. It offers a top speed of 70 kmph.

