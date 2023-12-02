Copyright © HT Media Limited
Aprilia RS 457 to be launched at India Bike Week 2023? New teaser suggests so

Aprilia pulled the wraps off the new RS 457 earlier this year and the enthusiasts have been waiting with bated breath to get their hands on the made-in-India twin-cylinder sports bike. Now, a new teaser from the Italian manufacturer on social media suggests that the Aprilia RS 457 will be launched at the upcoming 2023 India Bike Week (IBW), keeping up with the 10th-anniversary celebrations of the motorcycle festival.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
Updated on: 02 Dec 2023, 17:21 PM
Prices for the Aprilia RS 457 are likely to be announced at the 2023 India Bike Week, while deliveries could begin by early next year

Aprilia India is likely to announce prices for the new RS 457 at IBW 2023, while deliveries will commence early next year. The sportbike made its India debut in September this year ahead of the maiden round of the MotoGP Indian Grand Prix and was unveiled by Aprilia factory rider Maverick Vinales. With the specifications already out, all that’s left to know now is the price of the motorcycle. Do note that Aprilia has already announced prices for the US and Canada markets with deliveries set to commence from April 2024 onwards.

Also Read : Made in India Aprilia RS 457 prices announced for the US

The Aprilia RS 457 is made in India at the parent company Piaggio’s Baramati plant in Maharashtra. The bike has been designed and developed in Italy, while local production should give it a significant cost advantage, much like the Royal Enfield 650 twins. Expect prices to start just under the 4 lakh mark (ex-showroom) on the new RS 457 with the bike being sold exclusively through the premium Motoplex dealerships.

The Aprilia RS 457 will draw power from a 457 cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, parallel-twin engine that develops 47 bhp and a 6-speed gearbox. The bike is underpinned by a twin-spar aluminium frame with USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. Braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end. The full-faired offering will come with a host of electronic aids including dual-channel ABS, traction control and a quickshifter. It will also get a 5-inch TFT screen and multiple riding modes.

The Aprilia RS 457 borrows styling heavily from the larger RS 660 in the brand’s lineup. The sportbike looks fast with sharp body panels complete with a split headlamp, split seats, and a high rail section. The riding posture is also aggressive with clip-on handlebars and rear-set footpegs. The upcoming RS 457 will face heat from the upcoming Yamaha R3 that’s scheduled for launch on December 15, 2023. It will lock take on the KTM RC 390 and Kawasaki Ninja 400.

First Published Date: 02 Dec 2023, 17:21 PM IST
