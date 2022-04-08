2022 Yamaha XMax 300SP launched with notable updates

Yamaha has launched the new Xmax 300SP in the market of Thailand. The model year change on the Xmax 300SP comes with several cosmetics as well as cyclepart updates. The new scooter has been priced at TBH 2,09,000 (approximately ₹4.07 lakh) which makes it a fairly premium offering.

(Also Read: 2022 Yamaha Jupiter 135LC launched: Key highlights)

For 2022, the scooter carries over its signature sharp and aggressive look. At the front sits the motorcycle inspired twin-beam LED headlamps, topped with a large windscreen. This setup helps the scooter to cruise on highway speeds without unsettling the rider. Also, the use of large seats should contribute further in overall rider comfort. One of the key exterior updates include the use of a fresh grey paint with contrasting red alloys. In addition, the seats now also use contrast red stitching.

In terms of mechanical updates, the 2022 Xmax 300SP comes with Ohlins springs at the rear. Needless to say, this been introduced with an intent to improve the ride quality of the scooter. However, the engine of the scooter remains the same which is a 292cc liquid-cooled engine which churns out 27.2bhp and 29Nm. The transmission has also been retained which is the same CVT unit.

(Also Read: Yamaha R15-based Nmax 155 scooter updated with new colours for 2022)

As far as the Indian market is concerned, chances are unlikely that Yamaha Motor India would introduce the scooter in the domestic market anytime soon. However, the company does retail the Aerox 155 sporty scooter which follows the same sporty lines and comes out as one of the best performance scooters sold in the country today.

First Published Date: