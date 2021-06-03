India-bound 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 650 breaks cover: Things to note

The new Kawasaki Ninja 650 has broken cover alongside several other tweaked Ninja sportbikes. With the latest yearly update, the Ninja 650 has received a bunch of new changes including new paint schemes, sharper design, and updated mechanicals.

On the outside, the motorcycle sports a very aggressive exterior body design which is complemented by the new paint options - Metallic Matte Graphene steel/Metallic Diablo Black and Pearl Robotic White/Metallic Carbon Gray. There is also a KRT edition of the bike which is available in Lime Green/Ebony/Pearl Blizzard White paint scheme.

It is available in ABS and Non-ABS /Special color and premium paint finish. Here is the price list of the US-spec 2022 Ninja 650 motorcycle -

Ninja 650 Non-ABS: USD 7,699 ( ₹ 5.64 lakh)

5.64 lakh) Ninja 650 ABS: USD 8,099 ( ₹ 5.93 lakh)

5.93 lakh) Ninja 650 KRT Edition: USD 8,299 ( ₹ 6.08 lakh)

Some of the key features of the motorcycle include LED headlights, windscreen and Bluetooth smartphone connectivity via Rideology app.

At the heart of the 2022 Ninja 650 sits a Euro 5-compliant 649 cc parallel-twin engine featuring DFI with dual 36 mm Keihin throttle bodies. It gets a six-speed transmission. Previously, the engine was good enough to deliver 68 PS of maximum power at 8,000 rpm and 64 Nm of peak torque at 6,700 rpm.

The suspension kit on the bike includes a 41mm hydraulic telescopic fork with 4.9-inch wheel travel and a horizontally mounted back-link with adjustable spring preload and 5.1-inch wheel travel. For braking, it uses dual 300mm petal-type discs and 2-piston calipers at the front and a single 220mm petal-type disc and single-piston caliper at the rear.

The bike is expected to be launched in India later this year.