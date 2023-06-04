2023 Kawasaki Ninja 300 gets three new colour options

Published Jun 04, 2023

The updated 2023 model comes at a starting price of 3.43 lakh (ex-showroom)

It now comes in Lime Green, Candy Lime Green and Metallic Moondust Grey colours

Its performance and riding dynamics have also been updated

The styling of the bike has been improved by a race-inspired livery

The Lime Green paint gets black graphics on the fairing along with red highlights

The Candy Lime Green paint gets updated graphics on side panels and fuel tank

The Metallic Moon Dust Grey claims to come as the darkest of modern grey tones

 It gives the bike a black splash and green-coloured overall design on panels and cowl

 The bike gets a liquid-cooled, four-stroke parallel-twin 296 cc DOHC, eight-valve engine
