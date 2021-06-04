2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 to get burgundy coloured split seats

Royal Enfield is prepping a whole armada of new-gen bikes for the Indian market. Among the list is the 2021 Classic 350 that has now been spotted completely undisguised ahead of its official launch. The test mule spotted in the spy image can be seen sporting burgundy coloured split seats which are new for the motorcycle. It appears to be production-ready and is likely to go on sale in the Indian market soon.

The new-gen Classic 350 will be based on the same J-platform as the Meteor 350 motorcycle. Moreover, it will also use the same engine as well as other key features for a touch of modernity against its predecessor model.

One of the key upgrades to note on the new Classic 350 motorcycle will be its retro switchgear, digital instrumentation as well as a Tripper navigation pod that is seen neatly integrated into the headlight binnacle.

At the heart of the new-gen Classic 350 will sit a new 349 cc single-cylinder engine delivering 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm. It will come paired with a five-speed manual transmission. The engine will sport an advanced SOHC setup and a balancer shaft for less vibration and thus overall smooth operation.

When launched in the Indian market, expect the Classic 350 to sport an official set of accessories it was recently spotted getting tested with. (Find more details here). It will continue to lock horns with the bikes such as the Jawa motorcycles, Benelli Imperiale 400, as well as the Honda CB H'Ness 350.