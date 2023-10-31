2023 Mercedes-Benz A-Class review: Window to the world of German luxury

Over the year, the Mercedes-Benz A-Class has established itself as a viable entry point into luxury car segment for a growing number of aspirational car buyers. The A-Class sedan is far from being the C-Class and therefore - and obviously - farther away from the E. But the most-affordable sedan from the German brand plays a role that is markedly different from any of its elder siblings. Earlier this year, the Mercedes-Benz A-Class was given a microscopic facelift and essentially, it was about honing its core strength areas.

At around ₹46 lakhs before taxes kick in, the A-Class Limousine may be the most affordable Mercedes sedan that you can buy in India. But its core strength continues to be in the fact that it just doesn't feel like a compromise. In fact, anything but. Sure it does lack a dominant road presence but it more than makes up for it in terms of its sharp styling on the body and a decently-packed feature list in the cabin.

One would have to bend, peer, stare and ponder carefully to notice the changes on the updated model. The Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine continues to have a sharp profile and now gets a slightly sleeker headlight unit with adaptive high beam assist. The grille has been updated and so have the alloy design on the 17-inch wheels. Over at the rear, the new tail lights bear some resemblance to the ones on the C-Class.

The ride height on the updated Mercedes A-Class Limousine has been increased by a tad bit.

On the inside, dual 10.25-inch screens and turbine-like AC vents continue to dominate the dashboard layout. The steering is the same too and the generous splashes of ambient lighting continue to lend the vehicle a young appeal. The feature list gets updated slightly with the addition of wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, hands-free access for the boot, keyless entry, and an extra airbag for the knees on the driver side. The MBUX system too has been updated. The fit and finish is typically top notch and Mercedes still does a superb job here of ensuring that you get the true experience of being inside a car that is, well, Mercedes. Just don't expect acres of space at the back because there still isn't.

The A-Class still isn't overly loaded with cabin features but its clean and elegant layout is pleasing on the senses.

And that's that. There is really nothing radically new to look forward to on the Mercedes A-Class that may truly justify the bump up in pricing. It is quite brave on Mercedes' part but also a calculated move because whether it is the styling on the outside or the layout in the cabin, the A-Class has always managed to offer a blend of luxury and practicality since its first launch in 2021. Why repair what's not broken?

Little wonder then that there are no changes on the specifications either. The same 1.3-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol continues to put out 160 bhp and offers 270 Nm of torque. It is paired to a seven-speed DCT gearbox that is eager as always. Extremely well suited to city driving, the A200 from Mercedes-Benz is a driver's delight when ambling along at moderate speeds. The level of refinement continues with the transmission slotting the right numbers at all times. But don't floor the pedal to the metal. Here is a luxury sedan that isn't exactly meant to be thrown around enthusiastically. While the slightly stiff suspension can soak most challenges, it is the ambient noise at high speeds that robs the car off its trademark credentials. It is a deal-breaker then on spirited highway runs. Not really. But does it fail to excite at triple digit speeds? Mostly, yes.

Mercedes-Benz A-Class has age on its side which means the updated model still looks quite appealing without the need to make big-ticket styling changes.

The Mercedes A-Class Limousine is competing in a rather tight space and so, has to have its priorities right. The updates are minor indeed but the 2023 model holds on to most of its strengths well. And while it may not be quite thrilling to drive at high speeds, here is a sedan that is well positioned as a practical luxury car for most parts.

First Published Date: