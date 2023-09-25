In pics: Yamaha MT-07 naked bike turns heads at Indian GP 2023
Yamaha MT-07 hyper naked bike carries the signature MT series styling, sporting an aggressive front fascia.
Yamaha showcased the MT-07 naked bike at its fan zone at the MotoGP Bharat 2023 that took place at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) from September 22 to 24. It is possible that the big naked streetfighter could launch in India in the near future. The bike comes carries the signature MT series styling, sporting an aggressive front fascia.
The naked streetfighter comes sporting an LCD instrument cluster and sharp side panels, among other design elements. The bike comes equipped with telescopic front forks and rear swingarm suspension. It gets 298 mm dual front disc brakes and 245 mm rear disc brake paired with a dual-channel ABS.
The bodywork of Yamaha MT-07 features twin winglet-type air intakes and compact LED lights giving a bold and futuristic look that shares the same DNA as every Yamaha hyper naked. Thanks to its natural ergonomics, accessible seat height and flexible riding position, it becomes an ultimate riding horse.
The tapered aluminium handlebars on the bike are 15mm wider on each side for a more assertive riding position. This also helps increase the big bike character of the bike. The high-intensity LED turn signals on the naked streetfighter from Yamaha provides the bike with a modern and compact look.
The Yamaha MT-07 naked streetfighter rides on Michelin Road 5 Tyres that provide it with a sporty characteristic and secure handling of riders, especially in poor road conditions and bad weather. Further, the sporty element of the bike is enhanced by blacked-out components such as brake/clutch levers as well as the neater wiring in the cockpit.
In terms of features, the bike gets a 5-inch TFT instruments with switchable screen styles and smartphone connectivity via MyRide app. It can be set to Street theme or Touring theme, depending on individual requirements. One can also view incoming calls and message notifications on the TFT meter as well as monitor all other key statistics of the bike on the app.
The Yamaha MT-07 naked streetfighter sources power from a 689 cc twin-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that comes mated to a six-speed transmission unit. This engine churns out 72.39 bhp of peak power and 67 Nm of maximum torque.
First Published Date: 25 Sep 2023, 12:15 PM IST
