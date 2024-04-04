Skoda Superb makes a comeback to India. But only 100 lucky can buy it

2/4

Skoda has relaunched the Superb in only one variant. The top-end Laurin & Klement variant is available at a price of ₹ 54 lakh (ex-showroom). Before being discontinued from Indian markets, the model was priced between ₹ 34.79 lakh and ₹ 38.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The big difference in price is due to the fact that it will be fully imported from global markets.