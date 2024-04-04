Skoda Superb makes a comeback to India. But only 100 lucky can buy it
- Skoda has relaunched the Superb sedan in India after one year. The sedan has been brought back via the CBU route in limited numbers.
Skoda Superb sedan has returned to India with several updates after it was discontinued a year ago due to stricter emission rules. The new Superb has made a comeback via the completely built unit (CBU) route and will be available to only 100 lucky customers.
Skoda has relaunched the Superb in only one variant. The top-end Laurin & Klement variant is available at a price of ₹54 lakh (ex-showroom). Before being discontinued from Indian markets, the model was priced between ₹34.79 lakh and ₹38.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The big difference in price is due to the fact that it will be fully imported from global markets.
Skoda Superb 2024 has returned with a refreshed engine that is now compatible with the new BS6 phase 2 emission norms implemented from last year. The 2.0-litre four-cylinder TSI petrol engine comes mated to only a seven-speed DCT transmission unit and is capable of churning out 187 bhp of power and 320 Nm of peak torque.
Also check these Vehicles
Find more Cars
Compare
UPCOMING
1984 cc Petrol
₹ 45 - 55 Lakhs
View Details
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
77 kwh 510 km
₹ 50 - 55 Lakhs
View Details
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
The updated Skoda Superb will come with several new and updated features. These include a new 10.2-inch digital driver display and a 9.1-inch touchscreen infotainment screen compatible with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Among other features are wireless charging, three-zone climate control, 12 way electronically adjustable front seats, massage and memory functions for the driver's seat. The two-spoke steering wheel now comes with paddle shifters.
First Published Date: 04 Apr 2024, 09:49 AM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS