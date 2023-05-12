HT Auto
In pics: This custom Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is now a cafe racer

Eimor Customs modified a Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 into a cafe racer. The manufacturer already sells Continental GT 650 which is a proper cafe racer.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 May 2023, 17:30 PM
Eimor Customs modified a Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 into a cafe racer. They call this build “Bomber”.
The motorcycle had to go through several cosmetic changes to be modified into a cafe racer. 
It gets a new cowl, new seat and a chopped-off rear fender. All the lighting elments are new as well, 
The only mechanical change that the motorcycle gets are the new exhausts that are lighter and slimmer than the stock units. 
The motorcycle is finished in matte dark blue along with grey accents. Some parts have been blacked-out.
There are also new tyres on the motorcycle. 
First Published Date: 12 May 2023, 17:30 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
