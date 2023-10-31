HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Finally Breaks Cover

In pics: Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 finally breaks cover

Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 will boast a brand-new liquid-cooled engine. 
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Oct 2023, 16:01 PM
Royal Enfield Himalayan 452
Royal Enfield has finally unveiled the new generation of Himalayan. Many people have been waiting for this since the first spy shots started to show up on the internet. The manufacturer will launch the new HImalayan 452 on 7th of November in the Indian market.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 452
Royal Enfield Himalayan 452
The front wheel of the Himalayan 452 will measure 21 inches while the rear one will measure 17-inches. There are spoked rims on offer which are better for off-roading. Royal Enfield is using dual-purpose tyres from Ceat.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 452
Royal Enfield Himalayan 452
The engine on the new-gen Himalayan is all-new. It is a 450 cc, liquid-cooled engine that puts out around 40 bhp of max power. The engine is tuned to produce torque early in the rev range. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 452
Royal Enfield Himalayan 452
There is a new digital instrument cluster which is an all-digital unit. It also comes with a newer generation of Tripper Navigation that shows Google maps directly on the instrument cluster.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 452
Royal Enfield Himalayan 452
Up-front there is a LED headlamp taken from the Super Meteor 650 and the new 650 Twins. There are LED turn indicators and a beak-like mudguard. There is a windscreen on offer as well to protect the rider from windblast.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 452
Royal Enfield Himalayan 452
At the rear, there is a tail rack that can hold up to 5 kg of weight. The motorcycle gets a split seat setup and the tail lamp is quite unusual. It is integrated into the turn indicators, something that we have seen on BMW Motorrad motorcycles.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 452
Royal Enfield Himalayan 452
It seems like that the fuel tank capacity will increase but Royal Enfield is still using an exoskeleton that not only protects the motorcycle in case of a fall but the rider can also mount jerry cans on it.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 452
Royal Enfield Himalayan 452
Royal Enfield has also updated the switchgear of the motorcycle. From the images, it seems like it should be of better quality. The new digital instrument cluster is also expected to show a lot of vital information to the rider.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 452
Royal Enfield Himalayan 452
Suspension duties on the Himalayan 452 will be done by Showa up-side down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. Royal Enfield is using long travel suspension so that the motorcycle can go off-road.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 452
Royal Enfield Himalayan 452
Braking duties are performed by disc in the front as well as at the rear. There is dual-channel anti-lock braking system on offer. The ABS on rear wheel will be switchable. 
Royal Enfield Himalayan 452
Royal Enfield Himalayan 452
Royal Enfield will offer host of accessories for the Himalayan 411. We can expect radiator guards, different windscreens, bash plates, tail racks, luggage solutions, tail tidy and a lot more.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 452
First Published Date: 31 Oct 2023, 16:01 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Himalayan

