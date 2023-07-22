In pics: Ather 450X ride review, the sportiest scooter out there
Ather 450X is one of the leading electric scooters in the Indian market. It directly competes against the Ola S1 Pro and TVS iQube.
The scooter has a certified range of 146 km but in real world conditions 105 km of range can be expected. However, to achieve this range one must use the Smart Eco mode. Other riding modes on offer are Eco, Normal, Sport and Warp.
Depending on the weight of the rider, the Ather 450X can hit a top speed of around 90 kmph. It can accelerate from 0-40 kmph in just 3.3 seconds. The Warp mode on the scooter is pretty adicitve as it delivers all the power instantly. However, it also depletes the range quickly.
The boot space can store Ather's own helmet only. But it is still spacious enough to store few items if the rider is not carrying the charger. One nice attention to detail is the LED light strip that comes in handy during night time.
Ather Energy has given special attention to detail while making the scooter. The stickering on the alloys shows optimum air pressure for the tyres. There turn indicators are neatly integrated into the tail lamps and the front LED Daytime Running Lamps. The colour of the monoshock depends on the colour of the scooter. There is Ather badging on the grips as well as the headlamp.
In terms of size, the scooter is quite compact in size. So, people with large structures might face some issue. There is a hook behind the front apron that can be used to hang stuff. On the left side, there is the socket for the charger.
The suspension setup is on the firmer side which gives Ather 450X the composed feeling through the corners. The chassis responds very well to rider inputs and changes directions without any fuss.
Braking duties are performed by a disc in the front as well as at the rear. The scooter comes with CBS and there is no ABS on offer. The rear brake is very well calibrated whereas it takes some time to trust the front brake.
The touchscreen is responsive and shows only vital information. The Google Maps are very helpful but they lag quite a lot. The display also shows low tyre pressure warning as the scooter comes with tyre pressure monitoring system.
The Ather 450X is made for those who want their electric scooter to be sporty and they don't really care much about practicality. The 450X also comes with the benefit of Ather's charging network called Ather Grid.
First Published Date: 22 Jul 2023, 16:37 PM IST
