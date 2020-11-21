Nissan Magnite photo feature: Five main highlights you need to know 6 Photos . Updated: 21 Nov 2020, 09:52 AM IST HT Auto Desk Nissan Magnite is gearing up for an official India launch on December 2.Magnite is looking at taking an already electric sub-compact SUV segment by storm. 1/6Nissan Magnite is the next big-ticket sub-compact SUV waiting in the wings for an India launch. Nissan is looking at Magnite for a redemption of sorts after years of rather pale performance. Here are five highlights of Magnite to watch out for. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta) 2/6All LED light system on front face: Nissan Magnite gets a pair of sleek LED headlights, boomerang-shaped - and prominent - DRLs and fog lights - all in LED. (HT Auto/Sabysachi Dasgupta) 3/6Turbo engine: While Magnite will come in a naturally-aspirated 1.0-litre petrol engine, it is the 1.0-litre HRA0 turbo engine that is to watch out for. It produces 100 Ps and offers 160 Nm of torque. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta) 4/6X-Tronic CVT transmission: Nissan says it has brought the same auto transmission unit that does duties in some of its larger SUVs in global markets. 5/6Optional Tech Pack: Nissan is expected to price Magnite below most direct rivals. But that doesn't mean that buyers will miss out on features. certain highlights like air purifier, wireless phone charging, puddle lights, ambient lights and more will be offered as part of a Tech Pack as an extra. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta) 6/6Multiple colour options: Most sub-compact SUVs are offered in a numer of colour options. Magnite too will get as many as five single and three dual-tone shades.