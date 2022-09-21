In pics: Volvo XC40 facelift with mild-hybrid engine breaks cover
Volvo has launched the XC40 facelift in India. Apart from this, the manufacturer also launched XC90, S90 and XC60.
Volvo XC40 will go against the Mini Countryman, Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1 and Audi Q3.
The Volvo XC40 comes with an air purifier, multi-function steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, Harmon Kardon sound system, touchscreen infotainment system that runs on Android and much more.
The interior of the Volvo XC40 is minimalistic and now gets wooden inserts.
Volvo XC40 mild hybrid starts at ₹43.20 lakh ex-showroom.
The vertical touchscreen infotainment system of Volvo runs on Android.
The Thor's hammer headlamps have been updated and now they look more aggressive.
First Published Date: 21 Sep 2022, 12:47 PM IST
TAGS: Volvo XC40 XC40 Volvo
