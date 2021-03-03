Home > Auto > Photos > In pics: Volvo launches all-electric C40 Recharge SUV coupe

In pics: Volvo launches all-electric C40 Recharge SUV coupe

7 Photos . Updated: 03 Mar 2021, 11:12 AM IST HT Auto Desk
  • The Volvo C40 Recharge will be manufactured at the same plant in Ghent, Belgium as the XC40 Recharge and will use the same CMA platform.
Volvo has launched the new all-electric C40 Recharge - its first product to be offered as an electric only model and first to be sold exclusively online.
1/7Volvo has launched the new all-electric C40 Recharge - its first product to be offered as an electric only model and first to be sold exclusively online.
The C40 Recharge electric car is based on the CMA platform, much like the XC40 Recharge SUV. It is a slightly lower crossover than the XC40 Recharge SUV from which it derives, which allows it to gain in aerodynamic efficiency and reduce consumption of electricity.
2/7The C40 Recharge electric car is based on the CMA platform, much like the XC40 Recharge SUV. It is a slightly lower crossover than the XC40 Recharge SUV from which it derives, which allows it to gain in aerodynamic efficiency and reduce consumption of electricity.
C40 Recharge is the first car of the brand that does not offer leather and that introduces an infotainment system developed by Google based on the Android operating system.
3/7C40 Recharge is the first car of the brand that does not offer leather and that introduces an infotainment system developed by Google based on the Android operating system.
Being permanently connected to the network will allow the Volvo C40 Recharge operating system to be updated remotely and incorporate more features.
4/7Being permanently connected to the network will allow the Volvo C40 Recharge operating system to be updated remotely and incorporate more features.
The model will use an all-wheel drive scheme with an electric motor on each axle and a 78 kWh battery compatible with a fast charging system, which offers a range of about 420 kilometres.
5/7The model will use an all-wheel drive scheme with an electric motor on each axle and a 78 kWh battery compatible with a fast charging system, which offers a range of about 420 kilometres.
The model is equipped with two batteries with a total capacity of 408 hp. The new battery has a capacity of 78 kWh and supports fast charging technology with a capacity of 150 kW. It can charge the battery up to 80% in just 40 minutes.
6/7The model is equipped with two batteries with a total capacity of 408 hp. The new battery has a capacity of 78 kWh and supports fast charging technology with a capacity of 150 kW. It can charge the battery up to 80% in just 40 minutes.
The 2.2-ton crossover accelerates from zero to 100 kmph in just under 5 seconds. The maximum speed of the vehicle is 180 kmph.
7/7The 2.2-ton crossover accelerates from zero to 100 kmph in just under 5 seconds. The maximum speed of the vehicle is 180 kmph.
