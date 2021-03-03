In pics: Volvo launches all-electric C40 Recharge SUV coupe 7 Photos . Updated: 03 Mar 2021, 11:12 AM IST HT Auto Desk The Volvo C40 Recharge will be manufactured at the same plant in Ghent, Belgium as the XC40 Recharge and will use the same CMA platform. 1/7Volvo has launched the new all-electric C40 Recharge - its first product to be offered as an electric only model and first to be sold exclusively online. 2/7The C40 Recharge electric car is based on the CMA platform, much like the XC40 Recharge SUV. It is a slightly lower crossover than the XC40 Recharge SUV from which it derives, which allows it to gain in aerodynamic efficiency and reduce consumption of electricity. 3/7C40 Recharge is the first car of the brand that does not offer leather and that introduces an infotainment system developed by Google based on the Android operating system. 4/7Being permanently connected to the network will allow the Volvo C40 Recharge operating system to be updated remotely and incorporate more features. 5/7The model will use an all-wheel drive scheme with an electric motor on each axle and a 78 kWh battery compatible with a fast charging system, which offers a range of about 420 kilometres. 6/7The model is equipped with two batteries with a total capacity of 408 hp. The new battery has a capacity of 78 kWh and supports fast charging technology with a capacity of 150 kW. It can charge the battery up to 80% in just 40 minutes. 7/7The 2.2-ton crossover accelerates from zero to 100 kmph in just under 5 seconds. The maximum speed of the vehicle is 180 kmph.