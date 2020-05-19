In pics: Toyota digitally launches revived Venza SUV; eerily similar to Harrier

  • Toyota's revived Venza SUV for American market is perceived as a replica of the Harrier SUV - former's Asian version.
  • What possibly separates the two SUVs mostly is the hybrid all-wheel drive option that US customers will get unlike their Asian counterparts.
Toyota Motor has digitally launched a revived Venza SUV digitally. The SUV is claimed to ‘break the sameness barrier’ but it is eerily similar to another recently launched SUV - Toyota Harrier.
Just like Harrier, Venza gets a front with continuity of lines flowing from the front upper grille through to the headlamps. Similarly, it has a chrome strip integrating the headlights and a strip underlining the grille.
On the sides, the Venza has stooping roofline with chrome outline on the windows which are difficult to separate from Harrier.
The 19-inch alloys on Venza have more similarities than difference with Harrier. However, the wheel arches are less prominent on the Venza SUV.
Venza gets LED tail lamp strip running across the rear with a chrome lining under the boot-lid which make it difficult to separate from the Harrier.
There is a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen in the Venza's cabin, much like the Harrier.
Venza uses TNGA-K platform, and is powered by Toyota's naturally aspirated 2.5-litre four-cylinder hybrid with all-wheel drive.
