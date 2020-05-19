In pics: Toyota digitally launches revived Venza SUV; eerily similar to Harrier 7 Photos . Updated: 19 May 2020, 01:09 PM IST HT Auto Desk Toyota's revived Venza SUV for American market is perceived as a replica of the Harrier SUV - former's Asian version.What possibly separates the two SUVs mostly is the hybrid all-wheel drive option that US customers will get unlike their Asian counterparts. 1/7Toyota Motor has digitally launched a revived Venza SUV digitally. The SUV is claimed to ‘break the sameness barrier’ but it is eerily similar to another recently launched SUV - Toyota Harrier. 2/7Just like Harrier, Venza gets a front with continuity of lines flowing from the front upper grille through to the headlamps. Similarly, it has a chrome strip integrating the headlights and a strip underlining the grille. 3/7On the sides, the Venza has stooping roofline with chrome outline on the windows which are difficult to separate from Harrier. 4/7The 19-inch alloys on Venza have more similarities than difference with Harrier. However, the wheel arches are less prominent on the Venza SUV. 5/7Venza gets LED tail lamp strip running across the rear with a chrome lining under the boot-lid which make it difficult to separate from the Harrier. 6/7There is a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen in the Venza's cabin, much like the Harrier. 7/7Venza uses TNGA-K platform, and is powered by Toyota's naturally aspirated 2.5-litre four-cylinder hybrid with all-wheel drive.