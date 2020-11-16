Home > Auto > Photos > In pics: Six never seen before hypercar concepts by Porsche

In pics: Six never seen before hypercar concepts by Porsche

6 Photos . Updated: 16 Nov 2020, 03:41 PM IST HT Auto Desk
  • Porsche revealed some of their hypercar concepts from their design studies from 2005-2019 that were kept under wraps until now.
The Porsche Vision 918 RS is an improvement on the 918 Spyder with further developed drive and chassis technology as well as an aerodynamically perfected body.
The Porsche 919 Street was developed with a vision of a special series for private racing drivers based on the 919 Hybrid.
The Porsche 917 Living Legend was developed as a reiteration on the classic 917 KH which won Porsche their first overall Le Mans in 1970.
The Porsche Vision E was based on the 99X Electric as a radically light single-seater race car with a fully electric driving experience.
The Porsche Vision 920's aerodynamically optimised body and the central cockpit blur the boundaries between racing track and road making it an extreme hypercar.
The Porsche 906 Living Legend's visual impression of two bodies pushed into each other is particularly innovative. The space between the elements acts as a ventilation duct for a powerful mid-engine.
