In pics: Six never seen before hypercar concepts by Porsche

Six never seen before hypercar concepts by Porsche. Updated: 16 Nov 2020. Porsche revealed some of their hypercar concepts from their design studies from 2005-2019 that were kept under wraps until now. 1/6The Porsche Vision 918 RS is an improvement on the 918 Spyder with further developed drive and chassis technology as well as an aerodynamically perfected body. 2/6The Porsche 919 Street was developed with a vision of a special series for private racing drivers based on the 919 Hybrid. 3/6The Porsche 917 Living Legend was developed as a reiteration on the classic 917 KH which won Porsche their first overall Le Mans in 1970. 4/6The Porsche Vision E was based on the 99X Electric as a radically light single-seater race car with a fully electric driving experience. 5/6The Porsche Vision 920's aerodynamically optimised body and the central cockpit blur the boundaries between racing track and road making it an extreme hypercar. 6/6The Porsche 906 Living Legend's visual impression of two bodies pushed into each other is particularly innovative. The space between the elements acts as a ventilation duct for a powerful mid-engine.